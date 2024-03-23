Former world number four tennis star Jelena Dokic suffered an eye injury after Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin sent the gravel flying at Albert Park.

As drivers looked to get to grips with the track during Friday practice, Alonso found himself getting all out of shape through Turn 10, kicking the gravel up into the air as he powered through and returned to the tarmac. And that stray gravel left Dokic requiring treatment on her right eye.

Jelena Dokic suffers ‘bloodshot and scratched eye’

Dokic took to social media to share the story, while also thanking the “amazing” paramedic at Mercedes, with Dokic having been watching on from the Mercedes-AMG Lounge.

She also confirmed that the ordeal fortunately has not put her off being there to watch the Formula 1 action live and in person.

“When you go to the Formula One weekend at the Australian Grand Prix and a car going off track happens right in front of you, literally and all the rock debris flies right into your eye,” Dokic posted.

“Fernando Alonso ran off the track and the rock debris that you see flying off the back wheels went straight into my right eye.

“Had to get treated for it but all good. Just a bloodshot and scratched eye. I will survive.

“Amazing and quick work by the paramedic at Mercedes-AMG Lounge. Thank you all that took care of me. I am all good. Ready to watch some more F1.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

The 12 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Alonso went on to put his Aston Martin P10 on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix, the two-time World Champion suffering another trip through the gravel which impacted his confidence on his final Q3 attempt.

“Getting both cars into Q3 was more or less what we expected today,” Alonso reflected.

“My first lap in Q3 wasn’t great: I went off into the gravel at Turn Six. My mistake. So, on my final push-lap, I didn’t really have full confidence in the car. It was tricky.

“I feel we are a little bit less competitive than we were in Jeddah. The car was sliding; a little sensitive in the wind; lacking consistency. But it’s the same for everybody. Still, we need to find more pace. There will be lots going on tomorrow.

“It’s not going to be an easy race for the tyres – graining will be a concern for everybody – so let’s see if we can manage them better than the others. We want to get both cars home in the points tomorrow.”

With team-mate Lance Stroll qualifying P9, it means row five on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix is an all-Aston Martin affair.

Read next – Winners and losers from the 2024 Australian Grand Prix qualifying