Jenson Button issues major career update as ‘grow up’ plan launched

Jenson Button is planning to wind down his racing career, with 2025 “probably” the final year he does it full-time.

The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion made that reveal as he takes his latest shot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this time with Cadillac on his side.

Jenson Button: 2025 the end of full-time racing career?

Button rose to the F1 summit for the sole time in 2009 as part of Brawn GP’s Drivers’ and Constructors’ title double – one of the biggest upset wins in F1 history – with Button taking 15 grand prix wins overall in an F1 career which produced 306 grand prix starts.

His final came at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix and since then, Button has competed in an array of categories including the World Endurance Championship, NASCAR and Super GT.

Button continued his Jota alliance to race with the team in the 2025 World Endurance Championship, Jota entering into a partnership with Cadillac Racing for the 2025 Hypercar campaign, which now arrives at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This marks Button’s fourth appearance at the event, and he revealed to Crash.net that due to family and other projects, this year is “probably” his last racing full-time.

“I love endurance racing. I’ve always taken a shine to it through my racing career in F1,” he said.

“Then I didn’t really get the opportunity, then COVID hit, I missed quite a few years of racing.

“I said ‘you know what, I’m in my mid-40s and it’s time to see if I’ve still got it, but also go racing at Le Mans’.

“But to do it with a team like Jota, Sam [Hignett, owner/team principal] and DC [David Clark, partner and commercial director] are friends of mine. It just works.

“This will probably be my last full year of racing. I’ve got so many things going on, and I kind of need to grow up!

More on Le Mans from PlanetF1.com

👉 24 Hours At The Motorsport Olympics: The inside story of Cadillac’s heartbreaking 2024 Le Mans

👉 Europe v USA: How Le Mans sparked a decades long battle over technical innovation

“I love racing, always will, but I’ve got so many opportunities in motorsport and outside of it that it’s difficult to balance.

“I’ve got a family. That’s the difficult bit. This year I am away a lot from the family. I don’t want to miss too much of my kids growing up.

“Next year I will still race but it will definitely be [a reduced schedule] and for fun. In my 60s and 70s I will still be racing but it won’t be at Le Mans.”

Jota are three times a class winner at Le Mans, most recently in 2022 in the LMP2 class.

Read next: F1 accused of ‘ruining Motorsport Christmas’ as new F1 2026 complaint submitted