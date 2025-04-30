Jenson Button and his wife “have no interest” in coming to the UK again, but will have to, after a suitcase belonging to Jenson’s wife Brittny containing goods worth £250,000+ was snatched in London.

The incident happened while Jenson was helping their driver load the car at London’s St Pancras Station after they were returning from a Paris Valentine’s Day trip, Jenson having “dropped the ball” according to his wife as the thief struck.

Jenson Button and his wife would avoid the UK if they could

As reported by the Daily Mail, Mourad Aid, 41, was arrested after CCTV footage captured him walking with the stolen suitcase, and pleaded guilty to theft at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 February 2025. He now awaits sentencing.

The Goyard suitcase stolen contained various items of sentimental jewellery connected to Jenson and Brittny’s wedding and birth of their children, Jenson, the 2009 F1 World Champion, having married Brittny Ward, an American former Playboy model, in 2022.

The suitcase also housed a pair of Kelly bags, with the contents totalling over £250k in value.

This theft incident came after another recent event in London, which involved Jenson’s bag being stolen.

Speaking about the ordeal, Brittny said: “I was kind of shocked. How like unsecure everything felt [in London], just so many people, so chaotic.

“I thought, ‘Should I have brought my carry-on back here with me?’ Because Jenson can be a little bit like not super careful, too trusting and a little too relaxed.

“He had his back on mine, and a guy just came and swooped it. We didn’t even see him do it, so they were probably watching us.

“We had no idea until Jenson went, ‘Wait where is your bag?’ And he raced off trying to find it, but he [the thief] was already gone.

“I just started crying, I was a little upset with Jensen because I felt like he kind of dropped the ball a little but its not his fault someone was watching us.

“He also did get his bag stolen a few months ago in a car park in London.

“It definitely was shocking that I just didn’t think. I’m normally pretty cautious when I’m out in public and travelling, but I just didn’t think that there were gangs literally just waiting for people and watching.

“I’ve heard countless stories. When we first started dating we would go to London, and it was such like a nice place to be, and now it just feels very kind of dark and scary.

“My husband and I, we really have no interest going back to the UK and it’s a shame, because, you know, we will have to go back for family and work.

“It just feels so unsafe and doesn’t feel how it once was, and it’s just unfortunate because that’s where my children’s grandmother and aunts live.”

Jenson meanwhile serves as a pundit for Sky F1, with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, his home race, an event which he regularly appears on Sky F1’s coverage.

This high-value bag theft was not the first harrowing such incident suffered for Jenson. Back in 2015, he and his then wife Jessica were burgled at their rented property in Saint-Tropez, France, with £300,000-worth of items stolen, including Jessica’s £250,000 engagement ring.

Reports at the time claimed that Jenson and Jessica had potentially been gassed via the air-conditioning system ahead of the robbers entering their home.

