Jenson Button drops exciting F1 prediction with ‘upset’ on horizon

Jenson Button believes there could be an “upset” in the 2024 Formula 1 season, after a year of Max Verstappen domination.

Verstappen has won a record 17 races so far in 2023 with two rounds still to go, holding more than double the points tally of team-mate and nearest rival Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings.

But with the regulations remaining relatively stable next year, there is hope for others that they can make strides over winter to try and reel Red Bull in.

Jenson Button: ‘We need a little bit of a mix up’

For all Verstappen has achieved so far this season, Button made the point that team-mate Perez has often been in the pack this season while the Dutchman has dominated.

Given the amount of competition going on behind Red Bull, with Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren all enjoying stints as ‘best of the rest’ at points this year, the 2009 World Champion believes the chasing pack is congested in the hunt to fight Red Bull.

And even though Verstappen has had the lion’s share of victories over the last two years, the Briton does not think that will continue forever.

“Well, you don’t have the rule changes that we were lucky enough to have,” Button told Sky Sports News when asked if Red Bull’s rivals need to innovate in the same way his Brawn team did to steal a march next season.

“I also just think the sport is even more competitive now. You know, there are so many big teams fighting at the front and one tiny slip up and you’re the fourth best team.

“So to catch Red Bull’s difficult, but they’re getting closer. I mean, Brazil wasn’t a great example, but this second part of the season you’ve seen teams like McLaren, Mercedes, both fighting very closely with the Red Bulls.

“Max has had that little advantage, but his team-mate hasn’t, so we could have an upset next year.

“I don’t think it’s going to be all Red Bull’s way. This year was an exceptional year for that team, and I don’t feel it will be the same next year, which is what the sport needs. We need a little bit of a mix up.”

