Jenson Button believes that there is a collective fear among Ferrari personnel that they are never far away from being shown the exit door.

As such, Button – the 2009 World Champion – wishes for a Ferrari team which sticks together throughout the entire F1 2026 campaign to come. Sweeping regulation changes are set to arrive, impacting both the chassis and engine sides of the equation.

Jenson Button sees a Ferrari ‘afraid to fail’

The current season has been a challenging one for Ferrari. Having pushed McLaren all the way to a Constructors’ title decider in Abu Dhabi 2024, the expectation was a shot at Drivers’ and Constructors’ glory in 2025.

The signing of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, to partner Charles Leclerc, only further boosted optimism.

Alas, Ferrari has been left still chasing a first victory of the season.

Charles Leclerc has predicted little change on that front after Singapore, with teams up and down the grid turning their focus to F1 2026.

At that point, the chassis regulations change to make the cars 30 kilograms lighter, while the Drag Reduction System [DRS] will be scrapped as active aerodynamics take over on the front and rear wings. The Pirelli tyres will become 25 millimeters narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear.

On the engine side, the electrical power output will more than double, while the internal combustion engine in the new power units will operate on fully sustainable biofuel.

F1 2026 therefore represents a crucial reset opportunity for Ferrari. Yet, Button is concerned about the collective team mindset approaching that new era.

It must be noted that stability being key to success is a point which Ferrari has stuck to this year. That was a key factor behind signing team principal Fred Vasseur to a new multi-year deal, after reports over his future began to swirl in Italy.

“You can’t be afraid to fail,” said Button at the Singapore GP, where he served as a Sky F1 analyst. “And that’s what it feels like at Ferrari. I think everyone feels it’s easy to be pushed out the door, and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

“You need to have consistency throughout the team. It gives everyone confidence, and the drivers confidence.

“So I hope that’s not the case next year. I hope that they see out the whole year together, because there’s going to be so much change for the first race, but also the 24th race of next year. So much is going to change throughout the year.

“So it’s a great team, and I think it has really good leadership, and you don’t get a better driver line-up than that, no?”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Button also stressed that in a season where McLaren has been the dominant force, Ferrari has not exactly has an “horrific” year.

Sat P3 in the Constructors’ Championship standings, Ferrari remains firmly in the hunt to retain its runner-up spot.

Button said: “It’s not been the season that they would have hoped [for]. Obviously, Lewis going to Ferrari, was expecting great things in 2025, and you always think, as a driver, that you can make the difference. But in this sport, you’re up against the best.

“So, it’s not been the best, but it hasn’t been horrific either. They just haven’t been consistently fighting the McLarens, but no one has. The only other person that has really, on a few occasions, is one individual, Max Verstappen.”

George Russell went on to win the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes, his second triumph of the season. McLaren meanwhile officially wrapped up the Constructors’ title with six rounds to spare.

Read next: Red Bull RB21 upgrades push ‘cost’ identified in F1 2026 confidence admission