Jenson Button has signed up for a second World Endurance Championship campaign in 2025 with the Jota team.

However, there will be a major difference this time around, as the team goes from customer status to a factory outfit alongside Cadillac, with Button confirmed for the 2025 hyperclass campaign.

Reacting to the announcement, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Button said: “I’m delighted to be continuing my journey with Hertz Team Jota as they form their new partnership with such an iconic brand as Cadillac.

“Racing with Jota this season has been such a privilege as they’re a team steeped in success in endurance racing and an operation I’ve long admired.

“Those achievements and hard work have now led to this exciting next chapter seeing them partner with Cadillac, a marque which has already impressed with what it has achieved to date in both WEC and IMSA.”

Jota confirmed its full line-up for the 2025 campaign, which alongside Button, also features Will Stevens, Norman Nato, Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and former Toro Rosso F1 driver Sebastien Bourdais.

Jota co-owner Sam Hignett, reacting to the news that Button is staying for next season, told The Race: “I think he can see that even at a later stage of his career there are opportunities to win and fight for a title.

“He’ll be a big part of the testing this winter and solidifying the team as we go from customer team to working with a major OEM with GM and Cadillac.

“There is a certain amount of pride in the team of having someone like Jenson because he brings a great deal of experience in racing and also a certain status which I think rubs off on the team.

“He’s ultra-professional but also drives things on too, in a positive way. He’s just a good influence all round so we’re delighted to have him again for ’25.”

Cadillac are also pushing to expand their racing portfolio into the world of Formula 1, with the union of the General Motors brand and Andretti Global having gained FIA approval to become F1’s 11th team, though Formula One Management rejected their bid, leaving uncertainty over the entry.

