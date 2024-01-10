Jenson Button highlights big self-inflicted flaw in Lando Norris mindset

Jenson Button believes the thing that is holding Lando Norris back is that the McLaren driver is too hard on himself.

Norris being overly critical of his performance was a theme throughout 2023 with the McLaren driver seemingly unhappy even if he finished on the podium.

But Button believes Norris’ view is not a fair reflection on his ability and suggests that he is good enough to win a race.

Norris has now reached 13 podiums without a win, the same number Button was on before his maiden victory in 2006.

Having been part of the team when Norris first tested a car, Button has been aware of the talent on display but believes Norris is too hard on himself.

“Lando is an extreme talent, he really is,” Button told Sky Sports. “I’ve watched him since the first time he turned an F1 steering wheel, which was in Hungary, because I was racing for the team at the time.

“And it’s amazing how quickly he got to grips with it. But also, he’s a real thinker and sometimes that hurts him because he looks at himself too much and worries that he’s not good enough.

“But he is. He’s exceptional and I can’t wait to see him in equipment that can fight for victories.”

As to when that first victory may come, Button admitted it was tough with such a dominant driver and team ahead of him.

He added: “It’s tough with the way that it is, with having such a dominant driver, team, that only one guy can win.

“So you know if you can be second to that it’s a good starting point. But you hope it doesn’t go on forever.

“He’s not going to leave the sport because he’s not won a race. So he’s going to stay there and he’s going to keep fighting for those victories and that want isn’t going to go away and that drive isn’t going to go either.

“He’s still got to beat his team-mate. He’s still got to beat all the other guys on the grid.

“So no, it’s painful when there’s such a dominant team for so many years but it changes.

“We’ve seen it change with Mercedes. I didn’t think anyone was going to beat them in the next 10 years. But they did. Red Bull came in and they’ve beaten them. So it happens.”

