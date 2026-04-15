Jenson Button has distanced himself from suggestions that he could be the long-term replacement for Martin Brundle in the Sky F1 commentary box.

It comes after Jake Humphrey, the former BBC F1 presenter, hailed the 2009 world champion as “the natural successor” to Brundle.

Jenson Button: ‘Nobody’ should replace Martin Brundle in Sky F1 commentary box

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Button, who retired from competitive motorsport at the end of last year, has been a regular face on Sky F1’s coverage of Formula 1 over recent years.

The 46-year-old, who also acts as an ambassador for the Aston Martin team, recently deputised for Brundle at the recent Japanese Grand Prix.

Button’s co-commentary at Suzuka was praised by Humphrey, who presented the BBC’s F1 coverage between 2009 and 2012.

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In a post to social media, Humphrey wrote: “Jenson Button is the natural successor to Martin Brundle.

“Brilliant at calling the race, sharp with predictions and really gets not just what’s happened, but also what is about to happen. Great to listen to.”

Responding to the suggestion, Button said that Brundle, who will turn 67 in June, remains “the man” in the commentary box, claiming he “wouldn’t want” to take to the role due to other commitments.

Button wrote on social media: “I am not positioned to replace Martin, he’s the man when it comes to commentary and insights.

“As much as I love jumping in when Martin is taking a well deserved break I wouldn’t want to do more as I’ve got enough going on!”

In a separate post a short time later, he added: “Nobody should be replacing Martin until he decides he’s had enough.

“I’ve listen [sic] to Martin in comms since I started in the sport and love his knowledge, insights and work ethic.

“As much as I enjoy jumping in the comms box when Martin is taking a well deserved break I wouldn’t want to do anymore as I’ve got enough going on!”

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