Jenson Button may be sitting on the fence when it comes to the Sergio Perez v Kevin Magnussen crash in Monaco, but Martin Brundle believes the Haas driver should’ve backed off.

Following a woeful qualifying for Perez as well as the Haas team-mates, who were disqualified following a rear wing infringement, Perez and Magnussen lined up 16th and 20th in Monaco.

Jenson Button: It’s a real strange one

A tardy start for the Mexican driver dropped him to 17th off the line while Magnussen shot up to P18 and looked to attack Perez for position.

But trying to sneak up the inside of the Red Bull driver, he tagged him with Perez pitched nose-first into the Armco barrier in what was a frightening crash for the Mexican driver and the trackside photographers.

Spewing debris everywhere, even over the barriers protecting the photographers, Perez’s RB20 was destroyed with all four corners shattered while Magnussen’s Haas also sustained race-ending damage.

So too did his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas as he was clipped by the crashing Perez.

The race was red-flagged as the marshals set about clearing the debris field and the stewards investigated the incident before ruling that no one was wholly to blame.

2009 World Champion Button agrees with that call as he feels both drivers should’ve given the other more room.

“It’s surprising [Perez] knew [Magnussen] was there and didn’t move to the left a little bit more,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a horrible impact and because you’re going at such a high speed there you end up about 300 metres away from the incident.

“It’s a real strange one.

“You’ve got to say both guys should have given each other more room.

“Is it a racing incident? It kind of is because Checo knew Kevin was there and maybe should have given him a little bit more room.”

“But,” he added on Magnussen’s part, “if a car is coming to the right doing 150mph, I’d back out.”

And that’s exactly what Brundle believes Magnussen should’ve done.

“It was unnecessary from Kevin Magnussen to keep his car there,” he said. “There was a moment when K-Mag should have abandoned that.

“It was not worth the risk up there. You are fighting at the back against a Red Bull when you are not anywhere near alongside.”

Another former F1 driver Timo Glock agrees with Brundle on this one.

“If you were in Kevin Magnussen’s position, you have to pull back somewhere, because he wasn’t wrong. He knows how to go up to the casino and that it’s not just a straight line,” said the former Toyota driver.

“He should have pulled back and he could have avoided an accident.”

