Jenson Button sets record straight on Sebastian Vettel team-mate rumours

Jenson Button has denied suggesting Sebastian Vettel could become his new team-mate after the former Brawn driver opened the door to a WEC move.

While Vettel is still pondering what comes next post-retirement, Button has played an active role in motorsport and his next venture could be racing in WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

But when certain media reported that Button had suggested he could team up with Vettel, the 2009 World Champion has denied ever saying such a thing.

Button will make his IMSA debut this weekend as he competes in JDC-Miller Motorsport’s customer Porsche 963 and should he enjoy his runout, he could look to make it a regular thing in 2024.

“I honestly don’t know, I have a couple of options in IMSA to do a full season and to do enduros, I also have a couple of options to do WEC,” Button said when asked about his future, as per Motorsport.com.

“First of all, I need to see if I enjoy this race weekend, and I think I will, and I’ve got a pass from the wife, so that’s another important thing!”

But Button would later deny that he suggested a link up with Vettel, responding to a tweet from Motorsport.com stating as such by saying “I didn’t say anything about a link up with Seb.”

Vettel, seven years Button’s junior, has kept tight-lipped about what could be next for him with his most recent appearance coming on the sidelines of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The four-time World Champion has reportedly been given a “concrete” offer to race in WEC for British Hypercar team Jota but has yet to make any kind of decision.

Jota team principal Sam Hignett said they had been having discussions with Vettel but that no deal had been reached just yet.

“We are speaking to Seb, there are discussions, but nothing is done,” he said.

“There isn’t any kind of contract signed and he certainly hasn’t tested one of our cars.”

Despite racing for years in the same series, Button and Vettel never actually shared a garage and have in fact never even driven for the same team.

