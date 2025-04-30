The chances of a Sebastian Vettel comeback continue to shrink, while Jenson Button has fallen foul of a London thief…

We’ve got all this and more in the F1 news round-up for Wednesday, 30th of April.

F1 news: Jenson Button falls victim to thief in Londo

Jenson Button and his wife Brittny fell victim to an opportunistic thief in London in February, with the suspect apprehended and awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the incident.

It’s left a sour taste in the mouth of Button’s American wife, who now says the couple have no interest in returning to London.

“I’ve heard countless stories. When we first started dating we would go to London, and it was such like a nice place to be, and now it just feels very kind of dark and scary,” she said.

“My husband and I, we really have no interest going back to the UK and it’s a shame, because, you know, we will have to go back for family and work.

“It just feels so unsafe and doesn’t feel how it once was, and it’s just unfortunate because that’s where my children’s grandmother and aunts live.”

F1 news: Sebastian Vettel reveals his ‘race ban’

The chances of Sebastian Vettel making a return to Formula 1 continue to shrink, with the family man revealing that his children have imposed a ‘racing ban’ upon him.

“My children told me I’m not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there,” he said. “That’s of course wonderful, hearing something like that.”

F1 news: Has the Lewis Hamilton ‘killer trait’ been found?

According to analyst and commentator Alex Brundle, he can clearly see from Lewis Hamilton’s data where the seven-time F1 World Champion is falling short of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Brundle, who is an accomplished racer himself, said, “I look at the data from Lewis every weekend. The trait is the same.

“He goes into high-speed corners and hits a little bit more brake pressure than Charles Leclerc.

“You can draw a line directly up the wheel-speed graph, to the steering trace, and the brake aligns perfectly with a tiny bit of movement. It just upsets the Ferrari everywhere.

“Leclerc is just Mr. Measured on the brakes.

“We know that Lewis had a problem with the same thing, I saw the data, at Mercedes.”

F1 news: FIA confirm return of Shaila-Ann Rao

Shaila-Ann Rao has returned to the FIA for a third stint, as she picks up a new post as advisor to the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Rao, an accomplished lawyer, has previously served as legal counsel to the FIA as well as an interim secretary general following the departure of Peter Bayer in mid-2022.

