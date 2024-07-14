‘Exclusive’ Adrian Newey information emerges in new TV interview claim

Jeremy Clarkson let slip some information about what Adrian Newey might be up to, when he gave an interview during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star was in attendance at last weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and let slip some interesting information relating to his former school classmate Adrian Newey.

Jeremy Clarkson: ‘Do you want an exclusive?’

With all sorts of speculation about Newey’s future circulating, particularly with regards to his next F1 move and whether he’s eyeing up a move to Aston Martin or Ferrari as the lead candidates for his services, Clarkson dropped a hint about what might be coming.

Appearing on the grid at Silverstone, the former BBC Top Gear presenter told Viaplay television that Newey is currently looking at properties in Oxfordshire.

“Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson told the Dutch broadcaster.

While such information should obviously be taken with a grain of salt, Newey and Clarkson share a long history stemming back to their days at Repton public school.

Newey is set to depart Red Bull by the middle of 2025, with the chief technical officer remaining with the Milton Keynes-based squad to work on the RB17 hypercar.

More on the latest Adrian Newey Red Bull F1 news

👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

👉 Life after Adrian Newey: Meet the man set to take over Red Bull’s technical programme

A free agent on the F1 market, Newey had been strongly linked with a switch to Ferrari, although recent speculation has placed him at Aston Martin following meetings with Lawrence Stroll at the Silverstone-based campus of the midfield outfit.

Newey has remained very quiet about his future prospects but has admitted “I’ll need to have made my mind up” by the winter.

Asked what’s next during an interview with Sky Sports, Newey said: “I don’t know. At the moment, I’m just kind of still working on the RB17, our track car, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing [with] the weather obviously, and went around the south coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6, and that was great fun.”

Read Next: Peter Bayer exclusive: How Red Bull’s trust is transforming the VCARB team