TV presenter and high-profile Formula 1 fan, Jeremy Clarkson, has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He did not state which stage his cancer has been diagnosed, describing it as “aggressive, but really early,” making the revelation on his Amazon series, Clarkson’s Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson cancer diagnosis revealed

Clarkson posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday night ahead of the release of the fifth series’ final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm warning that they would be a “difficult watch”.

The episodes’ release showed him discussing his diagnosis, stating that he has known about his condition since May.

The first episode of the most recent run began with the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter suffering with heart problems, through which he underwent a procedure in 2024.

Speaking to Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, Clarkson’s Farm regulars, he confirmed the news, saying: “I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early.

“I promise I’ll be fine,” he added, but did note that he would be away “for a little while.”

“We started season five with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of season five and I’m back in the hospital bed,” he said at the end of the final episode.

“Some of the treatment’s gone a bit awry, let’s say, so I’m going to be here for a little while.

“I’m nil by mouth, I don’t know what’s going to happen. But, if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone.”

Clarkson, one of Britain’s most high-profile TV presenters, has often spoken of being a lifelong Formula 1 fan, with the sport having been a semi-regular topic in his newspaper columns and social media posts.

With Alpine’s factory being nearby, he made good on a promise to deliver beer to the team’s factory after Esteban Ocon appeared on the podium at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri also appeared on the most recent series of Clarkson’s Farm, having been filmed attempting to park a tractor and trailer.