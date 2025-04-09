Martin Brundle urged celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson “to be patient” after his social media comments regarding the Japanese Grand Prix.

And, after Clarkson called for tracks more suitable for the bulkier F1 cars of today to improve the spectacle, Brundle put forward his own, differing idea, on what needs to change in the sport.

Clarkson wants F1 track changes, Brundle smaller cars: Which is right?

The Japanese Grand Prix was a race of limited highlights, with the finishing order largely determined by the results of qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton was able to overtake Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar to improve to P7 at the chequered flag, but other than that swap of positions, the rest of the top 10 finished as they lined-up on the grid.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came from nowhere to snatch pole from McLaren, and come Sunday was able to keep Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at arms length to take his first win of the season, and reduce Norris’ lead in the Drivers’ Championship to a single point.

Suzuka – host of the Japanese Grand Prix – is one of the most iconic, recognisable circuits which Formula 1 visits, but after a dull race, motorsport journalist, presenter and celebrity F1 fanatic Clarkson took to social media to share his solution for how to improve the F1 racing action.

“I’ve had an idea to make F1 racing more consistently exciting. Don’t use tracks where overtaking is difficult,” Clarkson suggested.

“Sure. The cars are bigger so accept that, ignore the “incentives”, and use tracks that are suitable. Ultimately, the revenue comes from fans. Always.

“That F1 race this morning gave me an idea of what it might be like to watch cricket.”

Brundle does not quite see this one in the same way as Clarkson, so the nine-time F1 podium finisher turned pundit and commentator, also posted on social media to give his response.

“Jezza, it’s a bit like a harvest, sometimes you have to be patient,” Brundle began, a nod to Clarkson’s venture into farming with his popular ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ documentary series.

“From four starts this season we’ve had four different winners. Some football matches are nil-nil. Some are last minute 5-4 thrillers. That’s sport.”

As Brundle alludes to, after Lando Norris won the Melbourne season-opener, McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri claimed victory in China before Verstappen’s Japanese GP triumph.

And in the first Sprint of F1 2025, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton went from pole to chequered flag in China, his first victory with Ferrari and the team’s first win in the Sprint format.

So, in Brundle’s view, it is the cars that need a re-think.

“I know you love F1 really,” Brundle continued in response to Clarkson.

“Change the cars, not the tracks.”

And a change to the cars is coming for F1 2026, big changes in fact, with smaller, lighter machines to hit the F1 grid, powered by new engines featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuels.

