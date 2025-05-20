Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has described the latest rumours surrounding the future of Christian Horner as “b****cks” after Red Bull returned to winning ways at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Wild rumours ahead of last weekend’s race at Imola claimed that Horner’s job as team principal of Red Bull, a position he has held for more than two decades, would be at risk if the team’s latest upgrades did not deliver.

Jeremy Clarkson on ‘b****cks’ Christian Horner rumours

As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, the claims were wide of the mark with Horner retaining the full support of the team’s shareholders on the eve of his 400th race in charge.

Red Bull celebrated the occasion by clinching their second win of the F1 2025 season at Imola, with Max Verstappen triumphing after an impressive pass on McLaren driver and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the first corner.

Horner went on to hail Red Bull’s upgrade package as the team’s most successful for some time, claiming Imola was “the first [race] I can remember in a long time we’ve had the pace to really pull away and out-deg the McLaren.”

Writing in his column for the Sunday Times, Clarkson criticised the modern media landscape that resulted in rumours about Horner’s future circulating so widely ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP.

He said: “What do you know? Seriously. What can you be absolutely certain is a fact?

“Last week, for instance, we were told that there’s an enormous rift in the Beckham family.

“We were also told that Christian Horner, the boss of Red Bull, has been sacked, that Tom Cruise dyes his hair and that Donald Trump has a man-crush on the leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“Is any of this tittle-tattle remotely accurate? Well, to work that out, I’ve looked at the week’s coverage of a subject on which I’m something of an expert: me.

“Literally no one knows more about me than I do. So let’s see what the online news people have been saying over the past few days.

“They say that Prince William will appear on the forthcoming fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm.

“They say that Top Gear is coming back to the BBC and that I’ll front it. And they say that I’ve replaced my tractor driver, Kaleb Cooper, with a glamorous nurse.

“Literally none of this is true.

“And when I took to social media to explain that Kaleb was still very much a part of the Diddly Squat team, they responded by saying that I’d ‘addressed rumours’ that he’d been replaced.

“Or ‘denied’ speculation. Or the old favourite, that I’d ‘broken my silence’ on the matter.

“I can only deduce from all of this, then, that the Beckham family couldn’t be more united even if they were penguins, that Tom Cruise’s hair really is that colour, that Christian Horner still has his job and that Donald Trump doesn’t fancy Ahmed.

“In short, that everything I’ve read all week is b****cks.”

Clarkson’s latest comments come after he threw his support behind Imola’s bid to retain a place on the F1 calendar, describing the Emilia Romagna GP venue as his “favourite track in the world.”

Imola is highly unlikely to remain on the schedule for F1 2026, with the current contract of the Emilia Romagna GP expiring at the end of 2025.

After a 14-year absence, Imola returned to the F1 calendar in the pandemic-affected 2020 season, moving to an early-season round from 2021.

Clarkson wrote on social media: “Imola may not produce the best racing but to drive round, it’s my favourite track in the world.”

