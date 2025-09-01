Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has hailed Charles Leclerc’s bold Dutch Grand Prix pass on George Russell as “THE overtake” of the F1 2025 season.

And he has likened the Monegasque to Ferrari icon Gilles Villeneuve, describing Leclerc’s move at Zandvoort as “proper racing.”

Jeremy Clarkson impressed by Charles Leclerc overtake on George Russell

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Leclerc launched a stunning move on Russell at the chicane on Lap 32 at the Dutch Grand Prix, braking late to force his way alongside the Mercedes driver on the right-hand entry.

The Ferrari man completed the pass at the following left-hander, making minor contact with Russell’s car in the process.

The collision was the subject of a post-race investigation by the FIA stewards, who took no further action.

Analysis: Dutch Grand Prix

👉 Dutch GP conclusions: Piastri breaks Norris’s spirit, unavoidable Hadjar mistake, Hamilton’s realisation

👉 Dutch GP driver ratings: Hamilton clanger, Hadjar’s heroics, Piastri domination

A section of the stewards’ report read: “We also looked into whether Car 16 remained on the track or left the track at Turn 12.

“The available evidence was inconclusive as to whether Car 16 left the track.

“Both team representatives were in agreement that there was no clear evidence that Car 16 had left the track.

“Both drivers felt that this was a racing incident and that there should be no further consequence to either driver for the incident.

“We reviewed all the available evidence and arrived at the same conclusion.”

Clarkson was left speechless by Leclerc’s move on Russell, taking to social media in the immediate aftermath of the overtake to air his admiration.

He wrote: “LeClerc [sic]. Holy s**t. That’s proper racing.”

Put to him by a fan that Leclerc’s move was one of the best overtakes of the F1 2025 season, Clarkson replied: “THE overtake.”

Asked if Leclerc’s move was reminiscent of the late Villeneuve, who claimed all six of his career wins with Ferrari before his tragic death in 1982, he added: “Exactly. That was pure Giles [sic]. So cool.”

Leclerc went on to retire from the race after 52 laps following a collision with Russell’s Mercedes team-mate, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, at the banked Turn 3.

Clarkson appeared to take a dim view of the rookie’s ambitious move, adding: “Antonelli is a teenager.”

More on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Charles Leclerc news

👉 Ferrari news

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, Leclerc admitted that his overtake on Russell was “on the limit” – but vowed to “always be aggressive” in battle.

He said: “It was aggressive, but we’re fighting for a place in the championship for the constructors’ especially.

“For the driver [standings], I don’t really care, so I will always be aggressive like that.

“It was on the limit, but I knew I wouldn’t have many opportunities after that.

“He defended the inside, I went for the outside.

“I don’t think he expected me to go for the outside. And then he did the corner just like if I wasn’t there, so then we touched.”

On his collision with Antonelli, he added: “It’s a mistake from Kimi.

“I think you’ve got to be very aggressive on a track like this to overtake, which I think he tried – to be aggressive.

“Maybe it was a bit too much and he went on to touch my rear left and that was the end of my race, so it’s disappointing.”

Asked if it was a rookie mistake by Antonelli, he replied: “I wouldn’t describe it as a rookie mistake.

“I think it’s just a mistake, which can happen the [in] first year or the fifth year [of a driver’s career].

“And again, as I said, on a track like this, you need to be aggressive. But that was too much.”

Read next: New Daniel Ricciardo milestone as FIA record wiped out after brutal F1 exit