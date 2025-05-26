Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has posted a cryptic message to social media in response to Sunday’s uneventful Monaco Grand Prix, claiming that he knows how to make the race “more exciting.”

Mandatory pit stops were introduced for this year’s Monaco Grand Prix with drivers forced to make at least two stops over the course of the 78-lap race.

Jeremy Clarkson ‘knows’ how to make Monaco Grand Prix ‘more exciting’

The move came after a dull 2024 race in which most drivers made no in-race pit stops following an early red flag, having been allowed a free tyre change during the stoppage.

Despite high hopes that the rule would result in an entertaining race with a number of strategies at play and a potentially surprise result, the race proved a farcical affair.

The Racing Bulls and Williams teams employed desperate tactics in their search for points, with Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz deliberately slowing their pace to hold back their rivals and buy their respective team-mates, Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon, time to pit and re-emerge ahead of the chasing pack.

The race was won by McLaren driver Lando Norris with the top four all finishing in the positions in which they started.

Taking to Twitter after the race, Clarkson claimed to have discovered the key to making the Monaco Grand Prix a more entertaining affair.

He wrote: “I know how they can make Monaco more exciting.”

Clarkson shed no further light on his idea, with his replies flooded with fans making suggestions of their own to spice up the historic street race.

The television presenter recently omitted the Monaco circuit from his list of his favourite racetracks with Imola – the host of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – emerging as the surprise winner.

Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 commentator, was among the fiercest critics of the two-stop rule in place in Monaco, claiming the focus of the race was on the pit stops rather than the action on track.

He said during commentary on Sunday: “I’m not liking it. These regulations, I’m not liking it.

“I don’t want to see drivers all the way through the field playing a game.

“This is about excellence. This is about the highest point of motorsport and I don’t like to see so many drivers going slowly.”

At the chequered flag, Brundle added: “It was too chaotic. The focus was on pitting, not on racing, if I can sum it up like that.”

