Jeremy Clarkson weighs in as beloved F1 circuit faces the axe

Celebrity F1 Jeremy Clarkson has hailed Imola as his “favourite track in the world” as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue faces the axe from the F1 2026 calendar.

Imola returned to the F1 calendar after a 14-year absence during the pandemic-affected 2020 season, hosting the Emilia Romagna GP for the first time that November.

Jeremy Clarkson names Imola as favourite F1 circuit

The circuit has remained on the calendar ever since after switching to an early-season race in 2021, with Imola marking the first European round of the season in F1 2025.

It is one of two races in Italy on the current F1 schedule, along with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

However, the future of the Emilia Romagna GP is at risk with Sunday’s race the last of the event’s current contract.

With other nations pushing for a spot on the Formula 1 calendar, the Imola race is unlikely to be renewed for F1 2026 and beyond.

Taking to Twitter during the Emilia Romagna GP weekend, television presenter Clarkson revealed his love of the venue.

He wrote: “Imola may not produce the best racing but to drive round, it’s my favourite track in the world.”

The 65-year-old highlighted the kinked main straight as his favourite aspect of the Imola circuit.

Asked by a fan why he never visited Imola while recording his motoring-based television programmes, he replied: “We did. Whenever possible. I just love the fact that the straight, isn’t.”

Asked by another fan if he seriously ranks Imola above Spa, the home of F1’s Belgian Grand Prix, Clarkson replied: “I know I’m the odd one out here but I don’t like driving round Spa at all.”

Clarkson went on to add the Virginia International Raceway in the United States, as well as Donington Park in the UK, to his list of favourite racing venues.

He said: “The other one I really like is the VIR in America. And Donnington [sic] is fun too.”

Asked is he is a fan of the Mount Panaroma circuit in Australia, home of the famous Bathhurst 12 Hour race, Clarkson said:” Never driven round it.

“Seen some great racing there though.”

