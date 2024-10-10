Max Verstappen’s Red Bull tenure could come to an end prematurely, believes a prominent Dutch racing driver.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of F1 2028, but the reigning F1 World Champion has been linked with swaps to rival teams in recent months.

Jeroen Bleekemolen: I can see Max Verstappen taking a sabbatical

Verstappen has long made it clear that he’s in Formula 1 for a good time, not a long time, and isn’t valuing longevity or making up the numbers on the grid above his desire for competitive machinery.

The Dutch driver is still the favourite to land the F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship, but the competitiveness of the Red Bull team has taken a dip this season as the development path of the RB20 went askew.

Should Red Bull fail to bounce back immediately for F1 2025, Bleekemolen – a class winner at the 2008 Le Mans 24 Hours – believes Verstappen could drop out in favour of taking a sabbatical and a switch to a rival team.

“If it doesn’t work out – and he won’t end up driving at the back – then I can just see that happening yes. He doesn’t feel like it then,” Bleekemolen suggested in an interview with RacingNews365.nl.

Bleekemolen also believes there are no obstacles that would be insurmountable for Verstappen to overcome: ‘There will be money enough to buy off any contracts. And Christian Horner has also already indicated that if someone really does not want to come out for his team, he cannot force them to stay. And he’s right about that too, it won’t make the team better.”

Verstappen was a prime target for Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025 but team boss Toto Wolff called off his pursuit in favour of Kimi Antonelli as the Verstappen door never fully opened.

More on Max Verstappen

👉 Max Verstappen car collection: What supercars does the F1 World Champion own?

👉 Max Verstappen net worth: How the World Champion has built his incredible fortune

Mercedes will likely remain a possible destination for 2026, while Aston Martin’s ongoing strengthening – which includes an exclusive Honda engine supply deal and the arrival of Adrian Newey from Red Bull – could make it a very attractive proposition for Verstappen.

“I think he will then join Aston Martin, albeit after a six-month sabbatical, or so maybe during the season still. That is absolutely not inconceivable either. Lawrence [Stroll] wants him very badly,” Bleekemolen said.

But, at the moment, there’s no room at the inn for Verstappen at Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso is on a long-term deal following a recent extension, while Lance Stroll – as the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll – remains impervious to the usual trials and tribulations of the driver market.

Bleekemolen believes, should Verstappen set his sights on Aston Martin, it will be the double F1 World Champion who makes space for him.

“Alonso will step out the moment he has to,” he said.

“According to his contract, he is paid well for that by Aston Martin and he doesn’t have eternal shelf life either.

“He will do Le Mans anyway in 2026 with the Valkyrie project, maybe then together with Max!”

While an Alonso/Verstappen driver pairing at Aston Martin would likely be a stronger duo than Stroll/Verstappen, Bleekemolen said he doesn’t agree Stroll is the more likely to move aside.

“He also deserves his place in Formula 1,” he said.

“That one is actually not doing too badly and Aston Martin, in all its guises the team has always been set up by father Stroll, especially for his son.

“The Stroll family struck a blow when they contracted Alonso, but the Stroll family will certainly also strike a big blow if they can attract Verstappen.”

Read Next: Two new high-profile signing arrive at FIA with leadership team strengthened