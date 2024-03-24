‘Still jobless’ Carlos Sainz issues reminder to F1 teams after ‘good’ audition for 2025

The only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since Sao Paulo in 2022, Carlos Sainz has joked his Australian GP win will be “good” for him as he seeks a new job for next season.

2024 has been a rollercoaster for Sainz, who learned even before pre-season testing that Ferrari would not renew his contract having signed Lewis Hamilton as Charles Leclerc’s 2025 team-mate.

Carlos Sainz jokes: I’m still jobless for next year

Sainz bounced back from that news to put his SF-24 on the podium at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix only to sit out round two in Saudi Arabia when he had to undergo an appendectomy.

16 days after his surgery, he ended Red Bull’s latest race-winning streak with a P1 at the Australian Grand Prix as he’d done in Singapore in 2023.

Overtaking Max Verstappen early in the Grand Prix, Sainz was putting metres between himself and the reigning World Champion when a brake fire ended Verstappen’s afternoon.

Chased by his team-mate Charles Leclerc and the two McLaren drivers, Sainz made the most of Verstappen’s misfortune to race to the victory, leading home a Ferrari 1-2.

And yet the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since 2022 remains unemployed for 2025.

“I’m still jobless for next year, so I guess this good for me,” he joked with former F1 driver Martin Brundle after his Melbourne win.

“But jokes aside, I know that when I’m given a good car I can get it done. Proved it in Singapore [2023], proved it here. When it’s a good car, I’m happy and I’m very happy with the car today.”

A ‘tough’ start to 2024 for Carlos Sainz

Sainz acknowledged that it has been a difficult start to the year, not only because of Ferrari’s decision to drop him that’s left him searching for a new team for next season, but the appendicitis also laid him out low.

The latter left him uncertain as to what awaited him in Melbourne, but that turned out to be a front row grid slot followed by a race victory.

The Spaniard did not put a wheel wrong on Sunday as he crossed the line two seconds up on Leclerc to move into fourth place in the Drivers’ standings.

“You know how tough of a year it’s been with me,” he said, “with the non-renewal at the beginning, putting together a very good pre-season, arriving at the first race, podium, and now you say ‘okay, now I’m ready to fight this year’. Appendix, another low.

“And then suddenly you come back with the uncertainty of am I going to be back or not, and you come back and win. Life is sometimes really nice, really beautiful.”

He applauded the much-improved Ferrari team, revealing it’s not just with the car’s performance that they have progressed.

“It is a more structured team,” he explained. “We’ve done so much progress with the performance of the car, but also with race execution. A much more solid team than where we were one, two years ago. So I’m proud of that progress.

“I’m going to maximise this more solid team that we’ve created together during this year to try to put together some more podiums and wins and see where I’m going next.”

Sainz has been linked to Hamilton’s Mercedes seat in what would be a straight swap with Red Bull, Audi and Aston Martin also mentioned.

