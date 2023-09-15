F1 World Champion delivers shock Fernando Alonso overrated claim

1979 World Champion Jody Scheckter says that while Fernando Alonso is doing a “great job” at Aston Martin, he is not as good as the press try to make out.

Alonso made the surprise switch from Alpine to Aston Martin for F1 2023, though it is a move which has absolutely paid off.

Aston Martin started the campaign with the second-fastest car behind runaway leaders Red Bull, with Alonso scoring seven podium finishes so far, including a trio of P2s.

Jody Scheckter believes Fernando Alonso is overhyped

Concerns over Alonso’s age was a major factor behind Alpine not offering him the multi-year terms he desired but, at 42, Alonso is continuing to prove with Aston Martin that age is merely a number.

That being said, Scheckter, who secured Formula 1 title glory back in 1979, does not believe that Alonso is as good as he is made out to be in the media.

“Fernando’s obviously very good,” Scheckter is widely reported as having told Stats Perform.

“I didn’t like some of the stuff he did in his early career. I didn’t like it very much at all, actually.

“But he’s good, he’s aggressive. I don’t think he’s as good as some of the press think he is. But he’s doing a good job now, he’s doing a great job.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

A harsh assessment of Fernando Alonso

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the most complete driving talents on the current Formula 1 grid, and with good reason.

While past career decision may not have been the wisest for Alonso, this latest career swap has worked a treat for the two-time champion, who even in his early 40s is showing what he can do in a competitive car.

With a tally of seven F1 2023 podium finishes to team-mate Lance Stroll’s zero, and 170 points to the Canadian’s 47, Alonso is proving that he is worth the hype as he battles seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for the P3 spot in the Drivers’ Championship, Alonso currently holding that position by a margin of six points.

To continue performing at this level with so many miles on the Formula 1 clock is the mark of a truly special racer, and it is not only the press endorsing Alonso, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently name-dropping Alonso and Hamilton as the only drivers who could potentially challenge the dominant Max Verstappen in the same car.

To suggest Alonso is overrated then feels like an unfair assessment of the Formula 1 veteran who continues to deliver.

Read next: David Coulthard hits back at Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen team-mates claim