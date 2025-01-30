Johnny Herbert had been expecting to act as an FIA steward at the Australian Grand Prix, the opening race of the F1 2025 season, prior to being dropped by F1’s governing body.

The FIA announced on Wednesday that Herbert, the former F1 driver and Sky F1 television pundit, will no longer serve as steward.

It comes after Herbert voiced a range of brash opinions in the media throughout the F1 2024 season, with the FIA deeming the 60-year-old’s commentary “incompatible” with a steward’s role.

A statement read: “It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role.

“However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Herbert attracted controversy for a number of comments about Red Bull driver Max Verstappen last year, criticising the reigning World Champion’s “horrible mindset” after a clash with McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Mexican Grand Prix last October.

Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, took exception to Herbert’s comments, claiming that the FIA risked having “the appearance of a conflict of interest” with their choice of stewards.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported at the time that Mr Verstappen was believed to be referring to Herbert and Tim Mayer, the son of the late McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer, who parted company with the FIA weeks later.

Mayer’s departure is believed to have been unrelated to Mr Verstappen’s concerns.

The F1 2025 season will commence with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, with the first race of the season due to be held at the Albert Park circuit for the first time since 2019.

And PlanetF1.com can reveal that Herbert was expected to reassume his role as the driver representative on the four-man stewards’ panel in Australia before being dropped by the FIA.

Herbert, who issued a controversial penalty to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso at last year’s Australian GP for an incident with Mercedes’ George Russell, recently spoke of his excitement for the opening race of the season.

He told Casinoutanspelpaus.io: “There are still going to be incidents [in Australia].

“There are still going to be complaints from teams and drivers and we’re going to have to deal with that as normal.”

Responding to Mr Verstappen’s concerns last year, Herbert insisted that his forthright views on certain competitors had no impact on his judgement of on-track incidents in the stewards’ room.

He told SafestBettingSites.co.uk: “As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so. It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son.

“Is there any bias? No, of course not.”

