‘Social media driver’ Daniel Ricciardo told to retire as scathing criticism continues

Following Jacques Villeneuve’s comments on Daniel Ricciardo, three-time Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert has agreed with the 1997 F1 World Champion.

Villeneuve, never one shy of an opinion, found himself getting into a war of words with Ricciardo during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend as the French-Canadian pointed to the ongoing struggles Ricciardo has had to recoup his former glory.

Johnny Herbert: Jacques Villeneuve’s comments ‘spot on’

Appearing as a pundit on Sky F1’s coverage in Montreal, Villeneuve said: “Why is he still in F1? We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years, we have to make the car better for him. Sorry, it’s been five years of that.”

Ricciardo’s response was terse.

“I heard he’s been talking s**t,” he told the media. “But he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.

“I won’t give him the time of day but all those people can suck it. I want to say more but we’ll leave him behind.”

The back-and-forth has now resulted in Johnny Herbert weighing in on the topic, with the occasional FIA steward saying that he agreed with Villeneuve’s assessment.

“Jacques Villeneuve is right, Daniel Ricciardo is a social media driver,” he told Lord Ping.

“I saw what Jacques said and the way he said it [about Daniel Ricciardo being a social media driver]. It was the truth. Some people don’t like the truth sometimes. Jacques was spot on.

“It isn’t happening for Daniel now. So, it is time for him to hang his helmet up. I genuinely do. Many people might not like that. But it is true. Performances have to be there and as soon as they go, then there is a question mark.

“I think he still believes. When someone is negative like Jacques, Daniel almost says: ‘On yer bike. You don’t know what you are talking about.’

“He still has what I can only think is a metal block that he can still do it.”

Johnny Herbert: I don’t see the old Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo, who built a reputation as one of F1’s greats during his time at Red Bull between 2014 and ’18, before jumping ship to Renault, started to fade at McLaren, according to Herbert.

The British driver said that the flashes of greatness are still occasionally there, but that isn’t good enough to be considered worthy of a seat when compared to the drivers who can more consistently perform.

“I don’t see the Daniel of old. That Daniel has flown the roost,” Herbert said.

“For me, it started for Daniel at McLaren and Lando. Lando was quicker than him. He had one offs such as at Monza, but one offs aren’t enough. It has to be every time. That is what Lando, Oscar, Max, Charlie, and Carlos are all doing. The good ones can do it all the time.

“Daniel used to be able to. There’s no doubt he’s skillful. He used to be very on it all the time. ‘Mr Overtake’ they called him. He used to make some fantastic overtakes.

“But since McLaren, it hasn’t happened. And it isn’t suddenly going to change for the better. It doesn’t work like that. His performances aren’t there. The one we are talking about is Yuki.

“Yuki is one of the standouts this year. He has got some really good results out of a car that is not the fastest on the grid.

“That’s why they’ve taken up the option on him for next year. His qualifying has always been strong, and his race situations have gotten stronger.

“As a driver, I think there is a certain point in your career where you have to step back and ask yourself,’ Have I got what it takes to be competitive?’”

With Ricciardo speaking about his aspirations recently in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Herbert said the Australian hasn’t been able to assert himself during his comeback to F1 with the RB team.

“I haven’t seen that for many a year from Daniel. He keeps saying he still believes,” he said.

“He has the odd good result, the brilliant job he did in Mexico last year for instance, which you’d have hoped would have given him positive energy for the next races and improved performances.

“That hasn’t happened. This year he had one strong race, then nothing. Daniel hasn’t been able to take control of the situation. We are all in a sport where expectations are very high and he hasn’t lived up to them.

“I know from my personal experience there are other forms of motorsport out there. F1 isn’t the be-all and end-all. There’s Indycar, Le Mans, Touring Cars, all sorts.”

