The F1 2025 season hasn’t even began but already there is controversy after the FIA announced they’d dropped Johnny Herbert from the stewards’ line-up ahead his Australian GP appearance.

Former F1 driver turned pundit Jan Lammers says that doesn’t “surprise me” after some of the comments Herbert made during last year’s campaign.

Johnny Herbert has been dropped from the list of F1 stewards

As Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel with Lando Norris last season in a battle that saw both drivers hit with penalties from the F1 stewards, Herbert, despite being one of the people on the panel, went public with his thoughts on Verstappen’s antics.

“Verstappen’s driving style was harsh, especially when he’s taking a fellow driver off the track,” said Herbert. “It’s an absolute no-no from me, current drivers, former drivers and stewards.

“I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico.

“He doesn’t need to do it, he’s so good in the cockpit and at this point in the Championship, he just needs to stay out of trouble and drive as well as possible.”

FIA issue new guidelines, but why?

His comments didn’t go down well with Verstappen’s fans nor his team, his father Jos stating that stewards “should not talk to the press at all and do a constant job”, adding that “is definitely not the case now”.

But as Herbert began packing his bags for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix where he was expected to the voice of the drivers, the FIA announced his exit.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA. Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role,” read the statement.

“However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Former F1 driver turned pundit Lammers isn’t at all surprised.

“That’s controversial, we just have to be real about that,” the Dutchman told Motorsport.com. “I think people did wonder about that in the past.

“So the fact that this has now resulted in them not continuing together doesn’t surprise me.

“Someone who sits on a jury, especially at the time of performing that function, has to be of impeccable conduct.

“What Johnny did was something that people can think something about and say something about. That in itself can be reason enough not to want to continue with each other.

“You then talk about choices that Johnny makes and considerations that the FIA makes. Apparently, they did not come to an agreement. So who am I to judge that further?”

But aside from his comments to various media sources, largely betting websites, Lammers believes Herbert was the right person to be the drivers’ advocate on the FIA stewards’ panel.

“I raced with him myself, of course,” he said, “and in itself he was someone who, even with his Grand Prix victories, was fully qualified to do that job. Although that is not to say that there are not more people who could also do it well. Besides, change can often be refreshing.”

McLaren have since called for the F1 teams to contribute towards permanent stewards which CEO Zak Brown believes “important for the sport”.

Lammer agrees, saying: “I think a billion-dollar business like Formula 1 should not make itself so vulnerable in that respect. They should compensate people normally. Everyone at the FIA I think gets paid, but the stewards should be doing it out of love for the sport, for just an expense allowance? I find that strange.

‘But the fact that this is being talked about now is where the road to improvement for the future lies.”

