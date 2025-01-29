After months of discussion about the ethics of Formula 1 pundits serving as FIA stewards, the sport’s sanctioning body has made the decisive choice to dismiss Johnny Herbert from his stewarding role.

Herbert’s role as a pundit was deemed “incompatible” with his work as a steward. Now, Herbert has spoken out about the decision.

Johnny Herbert: “It is a difficult job”

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit turned steward Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as an FIA driver steward in 2025.

At each Grand Prix, a panel of stewards are selected to oversee all on-track activity and issue punishments or reprimands as necessary for any breaches in the rules. One of the members of the stewarding panel each weekend is a former driver.

Herbert has been one of the former drivers to serve as a steward in this capacity.

However, in 2024, drivers and other personnel in the Formula 1 paddock began to question the optics of Herbert serving as both a steward and a pundit. In his capacity as a Sky Sports pundit, Herbert has been encouraged to offer insight into the sport of Formula 1, which has often included personal opinion.

Questions were raised by people like Jos Verstappen about how Herbert could be so strongly opinionated in one job, yet wholly unaffected by opinion in another.

As a result, the three-time Grand Prix winner has been removed from the FIA’s rotating driver steward panel.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” read a statement.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

After several hours, Johnny Herbert offered his own statement regarding the removal of his stewarding role.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity of being an FIA Driver Steward and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role I have been involved in over the years,” Herbert wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

“It is a difficult job and there are tough decisions that have to be made.

“As Stewards, we have and will continue to treat both drivers and team personnel with the utmost respect and remain impartial at all times during all F1 Grand Prix weekends.

“Finally, I’m very grateful to the President and everyone at the FIA for the opportunities I have been given.”

Herbert is expected to continue serving as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 an various other F1 news outlets.

