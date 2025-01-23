Jack Doohan on red alert as ‘quick’ Alpine decision predicted

FIA steward and three-time F1 Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert believes Jack Doohan is facing massive pressure on “borrowed time” at Alpine.

The Australian driver makes his full-time F1 debut this year, having been signed to race for Alpine alongside Pierre Gasly.

Johnny Herbert: Jack Doohan has got to deliver

Doohan made his debut at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, with Alpine parting ways with Esteban Ocon after the penultimate race in Qatar.

Doohan was signed to become an F1 2025 race driver last summer, and put in a quietly solid weekend at Yas Marina to complete the race without incident en route to 15th place.

Ahead of his full-time season with Alpine beginning, the Australian has already been the subject of much speculation about the safety of his seat.

Alpine recently confirmed Williams’ 2024 replacement for Logan Sargeant, Franco Colapinto, will be a reserve driver at Enstone for this season. The Argentinean sensation impressed the F1 world when he showed tremendous speed and ability in his first handful of races after replacing Sargeant, but blotted his copybook with some high-profile crashes towards season end.

But Colapinto’s performances, as well as commercial attractiveness, have resulted in his name being linked with Doohan’s race seat, should the Australian fail to perform immediately at Alpine.

Certainly, Doohan will definitely start the season with the Enstone-based squad but, with Alpine having paid a significant sum to secure Colapinto on a long-term deal his manager has recently revealed as being for the next five years, he faces a stern challenge to keep Colapinto out.

FIA steward and F1 pundit Johnny Herbert reckons Doohan is up against it when it comes to impressing Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore, with the former Benetton and Renault team boss returning to oversee the team on behalf of CEO Luca de Meo.

“I think Jack Doohan will believe he’s on borrowed time already, when I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing,” Herbert told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

“Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn’t deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out.

“He’ll be out as quick as he blinks. So pressure’s on his shoulders now for him to perform.”

Johnny Herbert: It’s all up to Jack Doohan

Some reports suggest that Doohan’s contract with Alpine is only assured for the first quarter of the season, ie. six races.

While this isn’t certain, the understanding of the situation is that Doohan’s chances of keeping his seat for the year are entirely based on the level of performance he shows compared to experienced teammate Pierre Gasly.

With Gasly on a long-term contract, Doohan is facing a stiff challenge and, if the speculation is accurate, the pressure is being applied by his own manager – Briatore also being the Australian’s driver manager.

“That’s part of the sport, unfortunately, especially in Formula 1, it’s not always full of budding roses,” Herbert said of the situation.

“It’s a massive amount of pressure for Doohan, but that’s what the deal is. You have to get in the car and you have to perform.

“And Gasly is a driver that is very comfortable in the team at the present time. There’s a lot of support for him in that team, obviously being a Frenchman.

“But now it’s up to Doohan. He’s got a massive amount of pressure on his shoulders because Franco Colapinto will be there in the back of the garage.

“He’ll be there on TV with him sort of over the shoulder of Briatore and wherever it may be. And that’s where all those little elements of doubt start to come into play. And doubt is something you definitely do not want.”

On Thursday, Alpine took to social media to reveal Colapinto had arrived at Enstone to begin work, including simulator sessions and a tour of the engineering campus. On Wednesday, Alpine shared pictures of Doohan arriving at Enstone as he celebrated his 22nd birthday by chatting with new race team, as well as doing a seat fit with the A525.

