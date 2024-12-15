Johnny Herbert makes Jos Verstappen boxing match request in relationship update

F1 steward Johnny Herbert insists he is on good terms with Jos Verstappen, but wants the “heaviest gloves” versus Jos’s “mittens” if they step in the ring.

With Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen not always seeing eye to eye with Formula 1 governing body the FIA in F1 2024, including suggestions of British bias in the sport, F1 steward Johnny Herbert found himself caught up in the debate.

Johnny Herbert and Jos Verstappen have no ‘beef’

After Max was hit with a pair of 10-second penalties for his tactics used against then title rival Lando Norris in Mexico – Herbert on the FIA steward panel for that race – Jos had warned that the FIA risked “the appearance of a conflict of interest” as a couple of the stewards for that race “don’t like [Max] anyway”.

As per Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Jos was believed to be referencing Herbert, as well as long-serving steward Tim Mayer who recently departed the FIA.

Jos added in Brazil that “a steward should not talk to the press at all and do a constant job”, with Herbert in an interview having aired his personal critical views over Max’s approach in Mexico. Herbert – formerly a Sky F1 pundit – would defend himself and his right to express opinions, as well as his neutrality as a steward.

But, Herbert believes a conflict has been portrayed between himself and Jos which does not exist.

“I don’t think we have a beef with each other,” Herbert claimed to FlashscoreUSA.com. “It is everyone else stirring it up around us.

“We both have our opinions. As far as I am concerned my relationship with Jos hasn’t changed. I like him. I have known him for a very long time.

“I love his sense of humour, and it is wonderful to see a father relish the enjoyment of his son’s achievements.

“I do not have a problem with Jos. I think it is the same the other way around. If we saw each other in the paddock, I am sure we’d say ‘Hi’ and shake hands. He protects his son, and I respect him for that. You’d expect him to.”

Nonetheless, Herbert won’t be taking any chances if they end up in the boxing ring.

“If [we see Johnny Herbert vs Jos Verstappen in the boxing ring ], I’d make sure he would have mittens, and I would have the heaviest gloves you could buy,” he said. “It would be one way!”

