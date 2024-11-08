Former Formula 1 driver and current FIA steward Johnny Herbert predicted Lewis Hamilton “won’t just drop” Mercedes in the final few races, despite a difficult weekend in Brazil.

Hamilton was in pain during practice at Interlagos due to bouncing returning on the resurfaced track, with the seven-time World Champion crossing the line 10th in a disappointing weekend overall.

Johnny Herbert makes Lewis Hamilton prediction ahead of final Mercedes races

Hamilton’s radio comments after the Brazilian Grand Prix prompted ill-placed speculation that he may step out of the car for the remaining races, with PlanetF1.com understanding his message was most likely related to his pit crew due to their rotation system.

He said at the time: “If this is the last time I get to perform, it’s a shame that it wasn’t great, but grateful for you.”

The Briton added that the W15 was “the worst the car’s ever been” as he struggled into the points over the weekend, with a gap in the calendar now underway before three final races as a Mercedes driver before his move to Ferrari.

Herbert believes a significant portion of Mercedes’ “energy and input” will now be heading George Russell’s way, given he will be staying on with the team next season, but Hamilton “won’t just drop” the team with which he has enjoyed the bulk of his success in his career either.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari in F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move

“Lewis Hamilton can’t wait to get to Christmas, he says. It is very confusing,” Herbert told SafestBettingSites.

“There are times when he shows his real raw speed and then it all vanishes. How and why does that happen? That’s what I don’t understand.

“The car is a bit up and down like a yoyo anyway and George has similar issues.

“Lewis is coming to the end of his time at Mercedes and George is the future. And Antonelli is lined up for next season.

“They will be favouring George and a lot of the energy and input will be coming from him.

“They want to make him feel as positive as they can before next season when he is team leader. He is delivering too now.”

Three-time Grand Prix winner Herbert agreed it would be unusual for Hamilton to end his time with Mercedes early, given how much success he has had with the Silver Arrows in his stint with them.

“I would be surprised if any racing driver would say he wants out just because it isn’t going well,” Herbert said.

“He will still want to finish on a high for the team with whom he’s achieved so much over the years.

“He won’t just drop them. That is not his style. I’d be very surprised if we see anyone else jumping in before the end of the season.”

Read next: Carlos Sainz back to Red Bull? Christian Horner answers wild F1 paddock rumour