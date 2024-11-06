Applauding Max Verstappen’s championship-winning drive in Brazil, Johnny Herbert still managed a dig as he questioned the Red Bull driver’s previous antics when he showed in Brazil it’s something he doesn’t need to do.

Herbert was Verstappen‘s most vocal critic after the Mexican Grand Prix when the FIA race steward spoke of the Red Bull driver’s “horrible mindset” when he twice ran Lando Norris off the track.

Johnny Herbert: Max Verstappen has earned the World Championship

“I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico,” said the Briton, adding: “When Verstappen goes into this horrible mindset of trying to gain an advantage by taking a fellow driver off the race track, that’s where Verstappen needs to know he doesn’t have to do that.

“Just win in the cleanest possible way you can.”

That’s exactly what the reigning World Champion did seven days later.

Verstappen fought back from a P17 start position to sit second when the Brazilian Grand Prix was red-flagged following Franco Colapinto’s crash.

On the restart he made short work of passing Esteban Ocon before pulling away from the Alpine driver to win by almost 20 seconds. In doing so he all but assured himself of the World title as he put 62 points between himself and Lando Norris with only 85 still in play.

Herbert, despite applauding Verstappen’s epic drive, couldn’t resist a comment about his previous antics.

“The title race has to be over! When you do a drive like Max Verstappen did, you deserve to be in the position,” he told SafestBettingSites.co.uk. “He has earned the World Championship.

“That was a stunning drive. The conditions were tricky on a demanding track, and he dealt with it supremely.

“The first lap proved his racing mind, and ability is so much better than anyone else at the time. He has an uncanny belief in himself and places the car in the position that he needs to.

“The question for me again is why did he do what he did in Mexico when he showed in Brazil he didn’t need to.

“It was brilliant to see what he did. It is showing that maturity is coming, and his sheer speed is unbelievable.”

Champions ‘make their own luck’ says Johnny Herbert

Sunday’s result where Norris was only P6 means the McLaren driver’s chances of winning the World title would depend on him winning every one of the remaining three races and Verstappen completely imploding.

Norris was smarting over the timing of the Safety Car which came out after he pitted but Verstappen had not, that gave the Red Bull driver a free pit stop.

Norris said it’s “not talent, it’s just luck” but Herbert begs to differ.

“Max was lucky because of the timing of the red flag,” said the former F1 driver. “The driver who was in most control at that time was George Russell who was driving fantastically well. But that doesn’t decry from what Max did. It wasn’t the first time a red flag has affected the race, and it won’t be the last.

“It didn’t work for Max in qualifying. The incident with Lance Stroll and the complaint that the red flag was not put out quickly enough which wasn’t the case. That is why he qualified so far back. He was unlucky then that he didn’t have the chance for one more flying lap.

“What’s unbelievable sometimes is that all the best champions always have this uncanny ability to make their own luck.”

Herbert has been in the midst of a war-of-words with both Max and Jos Verstappen, the latter calling him out for bias and telling De Telegraaf that “stewards should not talk to the press at all and do a constant job”.

Herbert, though, insisted he had a right to an opinion.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?” said the former F1 driver.

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so. It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.”

