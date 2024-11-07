Johnny Herbert takes new swipe at Max Verstappen after FIA press conference dig

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has claimed that Max Verstappen “doesn’t help himself sometimes” after the Red Bull driver’s criticism of perceived British F1 bias raised a smile in Brazil.

Verstappen took a major step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship in Sao Paulo, winning from 17th on the grid in wet conditions.

Johnny Herbert responds to Max Verstappen moment

It marked Verstappen’s first victory since the Spanish GP on June 23, ending a 10-race winless streak for the Red Bull driver – his longest barren run since the 2020 season.

With a 62-point lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris, who finished a disappointing sixth at Interlagos despite starting from pole position, Verstappen can seal a fourth straight title when the F1 2024 season resumes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month.

Another title would see Verstappen become only the second driver in F1 history to collect his first four World Championships in successive years, following in the footsteps of Red Bull icon Sebastian Vettel, who dominated F1 between 2010 and 2013.

Arguably the greatest victory of Verstappen’s career came just seven days after he was hit with two 10-second time penalties for separate incidents with Norris in Mexico, with the World Champion’s aggression in racing conditions coming under scrutiny.

Herbert was on the four-man stewards’ panel who decided on the Red Bull driver’s punishment in Mexico, with Verstappen’s father Jos airing concerns over the “appearance of a conflict of interest” in the FIA stewards’ room.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf claimed Mr Verstappen was referring to Herbert, the former Sky F1 television pundit who criticised his son’s “horrible mindset” in the days after the race, and Tim Mayer, the son of the late McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer.

Both Verstappens took aim at the more partisan elements of the British media after the Brazilian GP, with the Red Bull driver unable to resist a cheeky swipe at the UK press during the post-race press conference at Interlagos.

He said: “I have a quick question here.

“I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press.

“Did they have to run to the airport – or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

Verstappen Sr echoed his son’s comments, claiming “the negative journalists from England” inspired the Red Bull driver to “show who is the best” in Brazil.

Herbert has admitted that he admires Verstappen’s quick wit and found his quip in the press conference amusing – but argued that the 27-year-old “sometimes doesn’t help himself.”

He told SafestBettingSites.co.uk: “I loved Max’s sense of humour in the press conference. He is so aware of what is going on around him. That is why Max is so popular. Yes, he has an edge. You have to be, to be a champion.

“Sometimes in certain incidents a lot of people don’t agree. I didn’t agree with what he did in Mexico, but he has shown that he can rise above it all and still does have a great sense of humour.

“He does get a bit of a hard time and sometimes doesn’t help himself, but fundamentally he is a very decent guy.”

Herbert’s latest comments come after he hit back at Mr Verstappen’s accusations of bias, insisting that his personal opinions to not impact his judgement when on FIA duty.

He told the same source: “As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so. It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son. Is there any bias? No, of course not. I wasn’t the only one to think that Max was over the top in Mexico. Lando Norris and Zak Brown thought so too.

“When I do speak to people on a Monday or Tuesday that is outside my stewarding responsibilities.

“Jos has always been very outspoken about what is happening at Red Bull.

“Is that his position to be? It is all very similar. If you have an opinion and you want to make it, then you can.”

