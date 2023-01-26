Johnny Herbert reveals 2023 plans after leaving Sky F1 team

His days as a Sky F1 pundit may be over but Johnny Herbert won’t be disappearing from the scene, revealing his plans for 2023.

The three-time Grand Prix winner has been axed from Sky’s broadcasting team alongside fellow analyst Paul Di Resta, as confirmed by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday.

Herbert had been a fixture on British Formula 1 coverage for a decade, providing insights since Sky bought the Formula 1 broadcast rights in 2012.

The 58-year-old posted a picture of Sky’s 2022 cast on Instagram with the caption: “Going to miss this team.”

Commentator David Croft was among those to respond with a tribute, writing: “And we’re going to miss you too mate. You never fail to put a smile on all our faces, have had such brilliant times with you over the years.”

Herbert’s TV highlights include the moment he told Max Verstappen he was a double World Champion during a post-race interview at the Japanese Grand Prix. Beforehand, the Dutchman still unsure if the 2022 title was mathematically his after the rain-affected Suzuka race was shortened.

Despite his obvious disappointment at leaving the Sky team, Herbert has plenty to look forward to, including some time on the karting scene.

“I’m not with Sky this year, unfortunately, but there are other things I’ll be getting involved with,” he told motorsport content creator Last Lap Lucy.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Helmut Marko: Red Bull should ‘fear’ Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023

Romain Grosjean to join forces with Andretti in F1? ‘Never say never’

F1 driver sackings: The most brutal firings and bitter disputes in F1 history

“I’ll be at Silverstone for sure, and the Monaco Grand Prix. I’m hoping to get to Le Mans as well this year, because that’s going to be a big event this time around.

“I’m doing a bit of karting – not racing, just testing. My son-in-law wants me to race but I don’t really want to, but you’ll probably see me on a go-kart track near you. I’ve got various things going on. I’m enjoying things on the track and also life off the track as well.”

It is understood that Sky have no plans to replace Herbert and Di Resta, confirming to PlanetF1.com they are ready to stick with their tried and tested composition of: Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Danica Patrick, Simon Lazenby, David Croft and Rachel Brookes for the year ahead.

The long-time analyst’s former colleagues poured into the comments section on Herbert’s Instagram post to wish him well, with Schiff writing: “We’re gonna miss you the most Johnny. Had so much fun with you. What a kind soul!”

Simon Lazenby added: “And you mate. Legend. Will never forget jumping out that plane with the US Navy and Mario-Karting in Tokyo and……the list is endless.”