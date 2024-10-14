FIA steward Johnny Herbert says he’s hopeful that a repeat of the tension between Max Verstappen and the FIA isn’t repeated at COTA.

Verstappen ended up embroiled in tensions with the FIA at the Singapore Grand Prix, due to his use of foul language during the official Thursday press conference.

Johnny Herbert hopes ‘common sense prevails’

Verstappen was speaking about the handling of his Red Bull RB20 during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix during the Singapore press conference, revealing that he knew his car was “f**ked” following a late setup change just before qualifying.

This resulted in host Tom Clarkson gently admonishing the reigning World Champion for his language, who later spoke at greater length about his unhappiness at not being able to freely express himself.

Later, the FIA investigated Verstappen’s language and decided to punish him by forcing him to carry out some work of public interest – the exact task is yet to be confirmed.

Verstappen was furious with the outcome and, while he showed up for the remaining FIA press conferences as required for the rest of the weekend, opted against answering questions properly and, instead, held his own private media sessions for journalists in the paddock.

There was plenty of support for Verstappen amongst the drivers, including from title rival Lando Norris and former title rival Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time F1 World Champion having shown his displeasure with some actions from the current FIA regime in the past.

Many pundits found the situation amusing as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s policies regarding the use of bad language came into focus – the President introduced a tweak to the International Sporting Code to allow competitors to be punished, using a very broad “any misconduct” rule, earlier this year.

With tempers having cooled in the break since Singapore, FIA steward Johnny Herbert said he’s hopeful neither side antagonises the other this weekend at the United States Grand Prix and that if bad language is used, a heavy-handed approach isn’t used to try reining in the competitor involved.

“I hope that if Max swears in a press conference at the US Grand Prix, common sense prevails,” he told CasinoHawks.

“There has to be an understanding that both sides need to work together.

“I know the FIA president is unhappy with foul language. There is an understanding among drivers that swearing at a press conference is not right. It is just something that built up from the president’s initial ‘rappers’ comment, which some found offensive to then Max being dragged before the stewards in Singapore.

“We had a meeting with the drivers afterwards when at least one, who I won’t name, made clear that in his opinion, swearing was not acceptable.

“There are many youngsters around the world who love the sport and worship the drivers. Drivers have to understand that they are role models.

“We made the decision that there was a case to answer if you like. It is between Max and the FIA to agree what the sanction should be and what it would be.

“That part is out of our control.”

Herbert, who was on the stewarding panel to hand Verstappen his punishment in Singapore, said he personally doesn’t agree with the amount of swearing that goes on – although most of this is on the optionally-broadcast team radio feeds, rather than in press conferences.

“The press conferences are beamed around the world,” Herbert continued.

“There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it.

“Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case. You are just asking them not to swear which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don’t swear.”

Meeting with Verstappen for a conversation about the furore in Singapore, Herbert said it was clear the Dutch driver was genuinely incensed by what had happened to him regarding the off-track punishment.

“We had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation,” he said.

“You could see in his face he was really worked up about it.

“But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it’s there. He did not blame us as stewards.

“As stewards, we have a range of tools to punish drivers. We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together.

“We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.

“It all blew up afterward because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.

“That showed Max’s rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max Max, his honest and outspoken character, but there is a time and a place.

“Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language.”

