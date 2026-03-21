Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula 1 chief executive, has been left stunned by Jonathan Wheatley’s decision to leave the Audi F1 team.

It comes ahead of an expected move to the Aston Martin team in a move first reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this week.

Jonathan Wheatley to leave Audi F1 team ahead of expected Aston Martin move

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Wheatley was appointed the first-ever team boss of the Audi F1 team in the summer of 2024, officially linking up with the then-Sauber outfit in April last year.

The former Red Bull sporting director made an impressive impact at Hinwil, with Nico Hulkenberg claiming the first podium of his F1 career – and Sauber’s first since 2012 – at last year’s British Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that Aston Martin has been actively looking to appoint a new team principal with Adrian Newey, who was appointed team boss at the end of last year, leading the search.

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Audi went on to announce the departure of Wheatley with immediate effect on Friday.

Mattia Binotto, the former Ferrari team boss who has headed the Audi F1 project since July 2024, is to replace Wheatley as team principal.

Ecclestone has been left surprised by the development, claiming only personal considerations would persuade Wheatley to draw a line under his stint at the Swiss-based outfit.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that a desire to return to the United Kingdom has played a role in the decision of Wheatley, who was very happy in the role of Audi F1 boss.

Ecclestone told Swiss-German publication Blick: “That’s actually impossible.

“It would only make sense if he doesn’t like it in Switzerland and wants to go back to England.”

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Audi read: “As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure.

“Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect.

“The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours.

“Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal.

“Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

“The team’s future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula One.

“With the unwavering commitment of Audi AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030.”

In a statement released by Aston Martin a short time later, Lawrence Stroll reaffirmed his confidence in Newey.

Stroll said: “With the current speculation surrounding Adrian Newey’s role in our team, I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

“As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder.

“He is AMR’s Managing Technical Partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

“We do things differently here, and while we don’t currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere – it is by design.

“As the most successful engineer ​in the history of the sport, Adrian’s primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels. He is supported by a highly skilled Senior Leadership Team to deliver on all aspects of the business, both at the Campus and trackside.

“We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

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