Jonathan Wheatley’s start date as Sauber/Audi F1 team principal has been confirmed, and that date is approaching fast.

Because as of April 1, Wheatley will begin work in his new position, meaning he will be in the hot seat in time for the Japanese Grand Prix.

His F1 career stretching back to the 1990s, Wheatley became a Red Bull stalwart having joined the team all the way back in 2006, rising the ranks to become their sporting director.

However, Wheatley took the plunge of becoming a team principal for the first time by joining Sauber, which will become the Audi F1 works team under the new regulatory era from 2026.

Wheatley will lead the team alongside Sauber/Audi F1 chief operating officer and chief technical officer Mattia Binotto, with Wheatley’s arrival less than a month away as he prepares for his first race as team principal in Japan.

That race weekend at Suzuka will be Round 3 of 24 in F1 2025, taking place from April 4-6.

