Sergio Perez would be a Formula 1 World Champion today if Red Bull had given him the “same car” as Max Verstappen’s during their four years as teammates, declared the Mexican driver’s father, Antonio Pérez Garibay.

But Jos Verstappen is having none of that, calling Papa Perez an “idiot” whose son needed to “step on the gas”.

‘Checo Perez has made Verstappen champion’

Perez and Verstappen were teammates at Red Bull for four years, with the Dutchman calling his teammate a “legend” when Perez held up Lewis Hamilton at the F1 2021 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Playing a crucial role in Verstappen’s maiden World title, the now four-time World Champion said at the time: “I think without Checo I wouldn’t be sitting here right now because then they [Hamilton] would have had a pit gap with the safety car and stuff.

“So definitely, Checo was driving incredibly today.”

But going into the next three seasons where Perez, and Papa Perez, talked up his chances of winning the World title, the Mexican driver came up short against Verstappen.

Even in 2023 when he was runner-up to the Dutch driver in the standings, Perez had only 285 points to Verstappen’s 575 – less than half.

A year later, falling from second to eighth in the standings and costing Red Bull the Constructors’ title, the Milton Keynes squad cancelled Perez’s contract.

The brutal world of Formula 1:

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

👉 Revealed: The shortest F1 careers this century in the brutal world of Formula 1

Eight months after his Red Bull exit, Perez’s return to the F1 grid was confirmed when the 35-year-old signed a multi-year deal with Formula 1 newcomers, Cadillac.

A deal that Papa Perez believes could finally yield the World title that his son deserves after four years, he says, of not being treated equally at Red Bull.

“Checo drove for Red Bull for four years,” he told SoyMotor. “How many years did Red Bull become champion? Four years.

“Checo Perez has made Verstappen champion.

“If Checo had had the same car, he would be the World Champion now.

“Red Bull had him (Perez) necessary. He kept eight-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton [seven, ed’s note] behind him, the time he did get a good car.”

He added: “The collaboration between Checo Perez and Cadillac has only one goal: to become World Champion in Formula 1.”

His words were posted on social media with Max Verstappen’s father Jos quick to snap back.

And he didn’t hold back.

“What an idiot that guy is,” Jos wrote on X.

“He was always been given the same material. But just needed to step on the gas.”

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has welcomed Perez’s Cadillac signing as he revealed he messaged his former teammate to congratulate him on his F1 return.

“I quickly, when I saw the news come out, sent a message to him,” Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“I’m of course very happy for him that he got a seat. He’s a great guy and we’ve always got along very well. I’m happy to see him back on the grid.

“How he’s going to perform, I think, will also depend on how good the car is going to be… but it’s a new opportunity and I’m sure he’s very excited for it.”

Read next: Secret Lewis Hamilton message finally uncovered after emotional Mercedes exit