Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull’s triple World Champion Max Verstappen, has hit out at Christian Horner for playing the “victim” when he’s the “one causing the problems”.

He fears Red Bull are in “danger of being torn apart” as long as Horner remains in his position as team principal.

‘He is playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems’

Although Verstappen began his title defence with an emphatic victory in Saturday evening’s Bahrain Grand Prix, away from the track it’s been a tough week for Red Bull.

24 hours after Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by parent company Red Bull GmbH, who had investigated him over his alleged behaviour, the team boss was back in the headlines on Thursday night when an email claiming to contain evidence from the investigation was widely released.

Horner, who has consistently denied the allegations, has tried to be stoic through it all, telling the media including PlanetF1.com that “it’s not been pleasant some of the unwanted attention” but that he “can’t comment on what people are choosing to write”.

That, though, has done little to stop the headlines amidst speculation there is tension within the Red Bull camp.

Verstappen Snr has now confirmed this.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” the former F1 driver told Mail Sport. “The team is in danger of being torn apart.

“It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

He, however, denied suggestions he was behind a campaign to unseat Horner.

“That wouldn’t make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?” he said.

Horner is adamant he’s not going anywhere and will be back on the pit wall come next weekend’s Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

“Yeah absolutely, I wouldn’t be here otherwise,” he said.

As for Verstappen, the reigning World Champion and Bahrain GP winner has publicly backed Horner has an “incredible” team principle.

Speaking on Friday after his pole position in qualifying, he said: “Listen, when I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss.

“So absolutely, from the performance side of things, you can’t even question that. So that’s what I’m also dealing with.

“I speak to Christian a lot. And also, of course, throughout the weekend here, he’s fully committed to the team.

“He’s also here for the performance, of course. Probably a little bit distracted.

“But like I said before, we just focus on the performance side of things. And that’s how we all work together.”

