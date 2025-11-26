Lando Norris had one hand firmly on the Drivers’ Championship trophy, but the post-race bombshell in Las Vegas surrounding he and Oscar Piastri could yet have major implications in the title race.

Both McLaren drivers were disqualified from the Las Vegas GP results. That means Piastri stays 24 points behind Norris with two rounds to go, but Max Verstappen now sits on that same deficit. Out of form, Piastri at this stage risks going from title favourite to third place, and Jos Verstappen claims to see a “clear difference” in how the cars of Piastri and Norris are behaving.

Jos: ‘Clear difference’ on track between Oscar Piastri and Norris McLarens

Piastri looked to be marching towards his first world championship. He had opened up a 34-point lead over Norris after the Dutch GP, but now on a run of six podiumless races, he finds himself 24 points behind Norris at a critical stage in his challenge.

Piastri may have been disqualified from the Las Vegas GP alongside Norris due to excessive plank wear, but that actually worked in Piastri’s favour, as the gap to Norris remained at 24 points, rather than the 30 that it was set to become when Norris crossed the line second, and Piastri fourth.

But, on the flip side, Verstappen’s victory in Las Vegas, and the McLaren no-score, means he has drawn level on points with Piastri. Second would be disappointing enough for Piastri. Third would be gut-wrenching.

The collapse in form was unexpected from Piastri, a driver who hoovered up titles for fun on the junior scene, and was considered basically unflappable.

The unfounded conspiracy theories have, inevitably, been fuelled by Piastri’s surprise nosedive, even when McLaren has gone to great lengths to ensure fairness between their drivers in this title fight, twisting themselves in knots somewhat at times.

But, with Norris thriving and Piastri wilting, Jos, father of Max Verstappen, claims that he can see, crystal clear, that the McLaren MCL39 driven by Norris, and Piastri’s car, are not behaving the same.

“The pressure is now on McLaren, and they will feel it,” Jos said when speaking with Formule1.nl.

“It is still the case that if Max wins the remaining races and Norris finishes second every time, Norris will become world champion.

“But Oscar Piastri is also still in the running, and he won’t be very happy at the moment either.

“You can see a clear difference between the two McLarens on the track, how they go through the corners. One slides, the other doesn’t, and that raises questions.

“In any case, it’s going to be a hugely exciting end to the season, and for Max, everything has to fall into place. But he still has nothing to lose and can go all out on the attack. And that’s what he’ll do.”

More on Oscar Piastri from PlanetF1.com

👉 Could McLaren’s Las Vegas DSQ seal Oscar Piastri’s role as No.2?

👉 F1 uncovered: Why Norris and Piastri suffered Las Vegas GP DSQ

Following the Las Vegas GP, it was suggested to McLaren team principal Andrea Stella that Piastri perhaps needed the victory, and the 25 points, to keep his title hopes alive.

“My view is that mathematics is what counts,” Stella responded to Sky F1.

On that note, he sent a message to Piastri ahead of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs which will see this season to its conclusion.

“So Oscar needs to go into the two final races with the will to win them, and take it from there,” Stella continued.

“It’s still a very exciting and interesting finale of the season. So Max, Lando or Oscar, everyone will just go onto the next race thinking we need to win and then we see what happens.”

Read next: Lando Norris holds slender edge as F1 fans vote on title outcome