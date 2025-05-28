Jos Verstappen has suggested it was a “good thing” he missed races in the likes of China as Red Bull’s performance would not have been beneficial for his “own state of mind.”

The father of Max sat out a number of grands prix earlier this season to focus on his rally career and personal life but now that he is back in the paddock, the 53-year-old said the absence was no bad thing.

Jos Verstappen reflects on ‘good’ absence from F1 paddock

Jos is often a mainstay in the paddock supporting his son but his presence can equally be as troubling for those he is not best pleased with.

In Monaco, he was seen chatting with one of Red Bull’s CEOs Oliver Mintzlaff in a conversation that many pondered the topic of.

However, having missed races in the likes of China where Max Verstappen finished fourth, Verstappen Snr said maybe it was a “good thing” he was not there.

“My wife is struggling with health problems and I want to be there for her too,” Jos told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. “And everyone knows that I don’t like the Formula 1 world as much as I used to.

“Maybe it was a good thing that I wasn’t there then, also for my own state of mind.

“Two days later you naturally look at certain things differently, but sport is also emotion. I just want the best for Max. And if it doesn’t work out then, Red Bull should look in the mirror.”

Verstappen’s tendency to say what he feels regardless of the consequences has often put him at odds with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Their relationship massivley deteriorated in the 2024 season following the investigation into Horner.

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

Carlos Sainz Snr reveals regret over Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Christian Horner urges Monaco GP to ‘move with the times’ with radical proposal

However, Verstappen has tried to calm tensions by suggesting there is a “mutual respect” between the pair.

“We shouldn’t go on vacation together,” he said. “But I don’t work for the team and he is the team boss, so there has to be mutual respect and there is.

“[Red Bull’s performance] definitely looks more positive. Monaco is a bit of an odd duck, but think in Barcelona we are going to see where Red Bull actually stands.”

Read next: Ferrari ‘game-changer’ imminent as Leclerc reveals ‘paddock rumours’ over big F1 rule change