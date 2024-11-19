Jos backs ‘very outspoken’ Max Verstappen on F1 issue which ‘takes the fun out’

Jos Verstappen says the F1 calendar has reached the point of saturation and is “taking the fun out” – a sentiment shared by Max Verstappen.

The F1 2024 calendar is the busiest ever in the history of the sport, with 24 Grand Prix weekends taking the sport across the globe – including multiple double-headers and a number of triple-headers.

Jos Verstappen: The number of races is too much

On top of the 24 Grands Prix is the fact that F1 has also introduced the Sprint format which, in 2024, has been scheduled at six weekends.

This adds a further six short races onto this number, meaning the drivers are taking part in 30 races across the year. Even at 24, this represents a 50 percent increase since Jos Verstappen’s time in F1, and the Dutch driver believes the point has been reached where the ever-expanding calendar is sapping the fun out of the job for the drivers.

Speaking in a column for the Verstappen official website, he said he believes the long season and constant commitments can be overwhelming.

“I can tell that the number of races in Formula 1 is becoming too much for many drivers, Max included,” Verstappen senior said.

“He’s always been very outspoken about it. I think eventually, it does take the fun out of it.

“When I started, there were only about 16 or 17 races.

“Now, there are 24, and you can feel it with everyone – mechanics included – who are always on the road.

“Max is away even more because he also has to do simulator work and sponsor commitments. You can imagine how often he’s away from home.”

Three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen may be at the top of Formula 1 in recent years, enjoying plenty of success, but the Dutch driver has spoken on numerous occasions about the number of races.

“It’s too many for me at least,” he told media including PlanetF1.com ahead of last year’s British Grand Prix. “We just have to deal with it.

“I think it’s a bit more logical the way it’s planned at least so I guess that’s better for everyone.”

The F1 calendar expansion has come about by way of the sport’s growing popularity, which has resulted in numerous new markets and territories seeking races. With a growing interest in the United States, and the expansion of racing in the Middle East, it has led to a calendar bursting at the seams – meaning that rotation of the more traditional venues in Europe is likely to occur.

Speaking earlier this season, Verstappen reiterated his point, saying: “From my side, I’ve said it before — this is not sustainable. I love racing a lot and I do it a lot also outside of Formula 1.

“But, if people in the sport start shortening their careers because it’s too much I think that’s a shame and so hopefully of course we can have a look at that for the future.”

Verstappen isn’t the only World Champion complaining, with Fernando Alonso backing up the Dutch driver.

“When I started we had 16 races, then it was 18 at some point, and then I think when Liberty [Media] came it was like a message that we have 20 one season and that was absolutely the limit, 20 races,” the Aston Martin driver said.

“And now we are up to 24 and this is not sustainable for the future.

“Even the world champion thinks this is a little bit long, the season. Imagine for the rest of us, we go to the races in the second half for nothing, there is no incentive to fight for anything.”

But the complaints haven’t been met with a great reception by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who told De Telegraaf earlier this year that: “I think it’s good that Max gives his opinion. But we can’t leave the sport in the hands of the drivers.

“Their goal is to go as fast as possible, but we as an organisation are in charge of doing what is best for the sport. And we have done so in recent years, otherwise we would not be in this position.

“As you can see, MotoGP and other sports are also abandoning the traditional approach and we were the first to do so.”

