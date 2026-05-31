Jos Verstappen has hit back at Guenther Steiner’s claim that Max Verstappen “would be really happy” with the F1 2026 rules if Red Bull were winning.

Verstappen recorded his first podium finish of the F1 2026 season at last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, finishing third behind Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

Jos Verstappen to Guenther Steiner: I see why you’re no longer an F1 team boss

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The four-time world champion has not hidden his dislike of the new regulations, memorably likening 2026-spec F1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in February.

The FIA has since taken steps to refine the rules with a tweak to the current 50:50 split between internal combustion and electrical power agreed in principle for next season.

Verstappen, who first raised concerns over the current rules in 2023, warned in Canada that he will consider his future in F1 if the change does not go through in light of opposition from some manufacturers.

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Steiner, the former Haas team principal who now owns the Tech3 MotoGP team, was recently quoted as saying that Verstappen “would be really happy” and would say the 2026 rules are “the best regulations ever” if he happened to be winning.

His comments sparked a fierce response from Verstappen Sr, who claimed that Steiner’s view showed why he is no longer involved in Formula 1 after leaving Haas at the end of 2023.

In a post to social media, Verstappen Sr wrote: “Hi Guenther. I understand why you not a F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk.”

Verstappen Sr’s comment has been viewed almost 300,000 times and has received more than 5,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing.

Daniel Juncadella, one of Verstappen’s teammates at the recent Nürburgring 24 Hours for the Verstappen Racing team, also hit back at Steiner.

He added: “Guy [Verstappen] has warned everyone about the new regs since 2023 but the head of the consortium that acquired the Tech 3 MotoGP team knows better.”

Put to him by a fan that he feels obliged to “fight ghosts” on Verstappen’s behalf now that he is “literally on the payroll”, Juncadella appeared to make another dig at Steiner.

He replied: “Very rude of you to call GS a ghost.”

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, recently confirmed that the Milton Keynes outfit will back the proposed tweaks to the rules for the F1 2027 season.

However, he acknowledged that “nobody” among the teams and manufacturers is happy with such a late change to the regulations, which will almost certainly force a redesign of the 2027 cars.

With an increased fuel-flow rate on the cards, a larger fuel tank would be required for next season.

However, it has been suggested that races could be made slightly shorter in 2027 as an alternative solution to spare the teams from such disruption.

Mekies said in Canada: “We support any step that the sport wants to make to get closer to flat-out qualifying and to flat-out racing.

“As Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, for sure, we support this change. You will find nobody comfortable with changing so late for next year and that’s why we have so many discussions.

“But certainly, we are happy to step out of that comfort zone for the benefit of the sport and to get something in place for ’27.

“Is there a sense of unanimity? Of course, because it’s conversations that put us all out of our comfort zone.

“It needs quite a few discussions. It’s a work in progress and I have confidence we’ll land in the right place.”

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