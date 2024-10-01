Jos Verstappen launches fresh Christian Horner attack in ‘warned’ Red Bull claim

Jos Verstappen has had another swipe at Red Bull boss Christian Horner by saying he warned the team that the controversy earlier this year would have a lasting impact.

Verstappen Snr is never one to avoid having a dig at Horner when possible and he has taken that opportunity again by telling the Red Bull boss he should have heeded the Dutchman’s warnings.

Jos Verstappen takes aim at Christian Horner

Verstappen has been taking pops at Horner for some time but the animosity increased earlier this year following the investigation into Horner.

At the time, Verstappen suggested that if Horner was kept in his post, it would be the end of Red Bull and the former driver is taking the imminent departures of Jonathan Wheatley, Adrian Newey and head of strategy Will Courtenay to be just that.

“This is what I warned about,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

“The team then says: ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter, we have someone else [who we can put on that position].’

“But it’s too many people now [leaving]. And Max gets questions about it every time and so on. So yeah, I think it’s just not good, what’s happening at the moment.”

Earlier in the year, Verstappen stressed the importance of keeping senior people in the team, warning that the reigning World Champions were “in danger of falling apart” but Verstappen believes Horner “always glosses over it.”

Red Bull though have stressed they will look to internally promote to fill the vacancies. Max Verstappen’s race engineer GianPiero Lambiase is one who has gone up the ranks and will become head of racing next season.

Earlier in the year, Horner stated that staff movement was part and parcel of the sport.

“I don’t have any concern of the strength in depth. Of course, there is always going to be movement between teams,” the 50-year-old said.

“I don’t know how many people we or RB have employed from McLaren this year. Mercedes, we have taken 220 people out of HPP into Red Bull Powertrains.

“So, when we are talking about losing people, I would be a bit more worried about the 220 than maybe one or two CVs.”

