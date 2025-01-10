Max Verstappen winning his first World Championship on the last lap in Abu Dhabi remains the highlight of the four-time World Champion’s career for his father Jos Verstappen.

That is despite it being a verdict which he says would not sit well with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Jos on Max Verstappen: ‘Abu Dhabi 2021 was very special’

2021 produced one of the all-time F1 title battles as a previously dominant seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton met the challenge of Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who now with the machinery at his disposal to engage in a title challenge, looked to bring the fight.

And bring the fight he did, with Hamilton and Verstappen going into the Abu Dhabi title-decider level on points, where Verstappen secured his first World Championship with a last-lap pass on Hamilton to secure that honour.

It was, however, a race forever shrouded in controversy with the actions of then race director Michael Masi having played a direct role in the title outcome, as Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking eighth crown.

But this marked the start of the Verstappen era, the Dutchman on a streak of four straight title successes, most recently seeing off McLaren’s Lando Norris who threatened an F1 2024 title challenge to Verstappen after two dominant runs to the crown in 2022 and 2023.

And as Jos looked back on his son’s magnificent F1 achievements, he cannot help but settle on Abu Dhabi 2021 as the crown jewel.

Asked by F1-Insider if the F1 2024 version of Max Verstappen was the best yet, Jos replied: “He was also extremely good in 2023. But of course, it was more difficult for him in 2024 because the car wasn’t the best in the field and he always had to drive at the limit. Without making mistakes. He did that extremely well.

“He’s always given one hundred per cent. But this year it was more noticeable. People have noticed that Max can make the difference compared to others.

“Every title is special and valuable. The best is always the first.

“Abu Dhabi 2021 was very special. When you win the title on the last lap, you’ll never forget it.

“Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton won’t like that.

“But I remember sitting in the pits with my son shortly after the race and we reviewed his career in fast-forward. It was an extremely beautiful and emotional moment for both of us.”

In the face of mounting competition for the title from Norris, Verstappen effectively ended the Brit’s hopes with an iconic drive from P17 on the grid to victory in a rain-impacted Brazilian Grand Prix, before making his fourth straight World Championship official at the following round in Las Vegas.

No second guesses are needed then for the highlight of F1 2024 which sticks with Jos.

“As for this year [2024], his race in the pouring rain in Sao Paulo naturally stands out,” he confirmed.

“He had to start from the back in extremely difficult conditions. It was easy to make a mistake, but Max simply drove as if the rain hadn’t happened. That was special.”

Verstappen will have a new Red Bull team-mate for F1 2025, as Liam Lawson steps up from Racing Bulls to replace Sergio Perez after his departure from the team.

