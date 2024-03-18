Jos Verstappen admits his son Max Verstappen “doesn’t like” the questioning regarding the Red Bull saga, though fears “it will take some time” for the situation to calm down.

On the track, Red Bull and Verstappen are thriving once more in F1 2024, Verstappen having led home 1-2 finishes for the team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to start his pursuit of a fourth successive World Championship in ideal fashion. Off the track though, things are far from smooth.

Red Bull speculation rife – Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t like that’

Stemming from an internal Red Bull GmbH investigation into Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner’s conduct, a case which was dismissed, the tension behind the scenes at Red Bull has refused to dissipate, this spilling out in front of the public eye at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP weekends.

At the latter, Max Verstappen was drawn into the drama when senior advisor Helmut Marko began questioning his future with the team, triggering Verstappen to stress that Marko leaving would also have implications on his future. “No individual is bigger than the team,” Horner, who Jos has called for to leave Red Bull, subsequently made clear.

But all of this is something which Jos says his three-time World Champion son wants no part of. Yet it is a distraction which may not be going away anytime soon.

“It’s part of it, but it’s also necessary to calm down,” Jos told Sporza in regards to the apparent Red Bull ‘power struggle’.

“It is necessary to regain calm in the team, but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that’s what it’s all about.

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong.

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1.”

Red Bull has dropped only one point so far in F1 2024, that due to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as the season now heads for its third calendar stop – the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Verstappen became an Australian Grand Prix winner for the first time in 2023.

