Jos Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate wish as Perez faces axe

Jos Verstappen says he’s not opposed to Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen needs a team-mate who is “competitive and pushes” him.

Despite Perez signing a new deal in June this year, a one-year contract with an option for a second, his future has been thrown into doubt as his failure to score big points has cost Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

Jos Verstappen is impressed with what he’s seen from Liam Lawson

Nearing the end of a season in which their rivals have closed the gap on the track, Red Bull have come up short against the two-car scoring teams of McLaren and Ferrari.

McLaren seized control of the Constructors’ Championship in Baku with Ferrari up into second in Mexico while Red Bull lag 49 points off the pace.

Even Max Verstappen’s victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix, his first Grand Prix win in 11 race weekends, didn’t change the outlook as Perez scored a single point on a weekend in which 34 were up for grabs.

It’s led to growing speculation that his days at Red Bull are numbered.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says the team will decide after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Liam Lawson billed as the favourite replace Perez.

“Checo has a contract for next year, but we are evaluating the whole situation. After Abu Dhabi we will know all the facts and we will make our decision,” Marko said.

Lawson is halfway through his six-race audition and has already scored four points in the VCARB. In that same period, Perez scored seven in the Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen, Red Bull’s star driver’s father, wouldn’t object to Lawson partnering the triple World Champion next season.

“I think Lawson is doing very well,” Verstappen told Viaplay.

“It seems logical to me that he is ready to step up. Let him finish this season and build confidence and then the team has to decide what they do for next year.

“I certainly don’t oppose that [Lawson replacing Perez]. It’s better if there is someone who is competitive and pushes Max forward a bit. That always helps, but we’ll see.”

However, Red Bull face a conundrum in that as Lawson has already made it clear on the track and with his words that he’s not a wingman.

“Obviously, my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody, I’m not trying to cause any issues or anything like that,” Lawson said after clashing with Perez at the Mexican Grand Prix.

“But at the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win, and that’s what I’m focused on doing.”

At the moment Red Bull have team-mate harmony as Perez doesn’t challenge Verstappen, but they also only have one car regularly bringing in big points.

Red Bull have also been linked to Williams’ Franco Colapinto, reports claiming he has signed with the team already, it’s just a case of deciding if he instead of Lawson will replace Perez next season or if he’ll take the VCARB seat and Lawson the Red Bull one alongside Verstappen.

