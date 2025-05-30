Jos Verstappen and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul were thankfully unhurt after suffering a rollover rally crash in Sweden.

Jos – the former F1 star and father of Red Bull’s reigning four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen – is taking part in the European Rally Championship’s Rally of Scandinavia, the third round of the season, with the crash bringing an early end to the day for Jos and Renaud.

Jos Verstappen and co-driver okay after rally crash

The incident occurred during the eighth and final stage, Jos having dipped the rear wheels in the gravel, causing his Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 to roll over and suffer damage, social media images showing severe cracking on the windscreen.

Fortunately, both Jos and Renaud were able to exit the car uninjured, and hope to resume competition on Saturday with another eight stages planned, Jos 30th in the current standings.

Jos made his return to the Formula 1 paddock at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, a race which saw Max cross the line P4.

Max goes into the Spanish Grand Prix P3 in the Drivers’ Championship standings and 25 points down on leader Oscar Piastri, but this is a race weekend of great intrigue, as the new FIA technical directive to combat front wing flexing has come into effect at the ninth round of the season.

More on the new FIA flexi-wing TD

👉 Mercedes focus their efforts elsewhere, as there’s no new front wing on the menu

👉 Ferrari make big changes to SF-25 front wing after new FIA tests

Jos argued that the fact this ruling is only now coming into force is not fair, as Max chases a fifth consecutive World Championship.

On the F1 2025 title fight, which sees Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen currently covered by 25 points, Jos told De Telegraaf: “For the fans and for Formula 1, this is an ideal scenario.

“They want to have an exciting season and not someone who wins twenty races, so it becomes monotonous.

“But I do think there should be a level playing field.

“Like with those flexible front wings, which will only be banned in Spain. Then certain teams have benefited from that for too long. I don’t think that’s fair.”

McLaren comfortably set the pace on Friday in Barcelona, Norris topping FP1 before Piastri took over as the pacesetter in FP2.

By the end of FP2, Max had narrowed his deficit to McLaren to a tad over three tenths.

Read next: Christian Horner clarifies Red Bull future after rumoured Ferrari approach