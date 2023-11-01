Watch: Jos Verstappen suffers crash ahead of Spanish rally debut

Jos Verstappen did not have the best of preparations for the Rally La Nucía, after he crashed out during testing.

While his son Max Verstappen is dominating the world of Formula 1, now a three-time World Champion and having claimed a record 16th win of F1 2023 last weekend in Mexico, his father Jos remains active on the racing scene.

A former F1 racer in his own right, now rallying is the focus of Verstappen’s career, though his build-up for Spain’s Rally La Nucía certainly could have gone much better.

Jos Verstappen unhurt after testing crash

With the 12-stage event taking place in Alicante from November 2-4 as part of the 2023 Spanish Rally Super Championship, Verstappen was getting the all-important practice in, but found his efforts pegged back by a date with the barriers.

The incident was captured on camera, Verstappen going into a right-hand bend too hot as he locked-up and found the railings.

While Verstappen’s co-driver Renaud Jamoul thankfully confirmed that the Dutchman was not injured immediately after the incident, his Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 was not so lucky and will need some attention before the event proper action gets underway.

Verstappen has built up prior rallying experience in the Belgian Rally Championship, while in 2022 he made his World Rally Championship debut at the Ypres Rally, driving a Citroën C3 Rally2 car.

Max Verstappen will also return to racing action in the coming days as Formula 1 heads to Interlagos for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, following the United States and Mexican GPs as the final stage of the triple-header.

The race weekend, taking place from November 3-5, will also be the final sprint weekend of F1 2023.

