Jos issues updated terms for Max Verstappen to remain at Red Bull

Red Bull has been set a crystal clear mission if they want to ensure that Max Verstappen remains with the team.

According to his father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, that mission is to ensure that Max remains in the title fight for F1 2025.

Max Verstappen would stay with competitive Red Bull

F1 2025 has the potential to be an all-time classic campaign, with McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all going into it with grounds to expect a challenge for the titles, as Verstappen chases his fifth Drivers’ Championship in as many seasons.

But in addition, there is also the huge regulatory reset coming for 2026, which means a driver on the move would need to look into their crystal ball to predict which team and engine manufacturer will make the most of the new ruleset.

And while Verstappen was able to ensure fresh title success in 2024 and keep his spot at the F1 pinnacle, it was a season which saw his and Red Bull’s dominance fade, with Verstappen winning just two out of 14 grands prix to end the year.

Verstappen has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making his desire to sign Verstappen clear, before choosing Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement with that door to Verstappen closed, while Aston Martin will take over use of the Honda engine from Red Bull in 2026.

All of Verstappen’s four World titles have come with Honda power, Red Bull picking up two Constructors’ crowns in that time also, while Aston Martin also has the allure of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey who joins from Red Bull in March 2025.

But, while Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Christian Horner have admitted that Verstappen’s contract – running until the end of 2028 – has a performance-related exit clause, it appears they have nothing to worry about if Red Bull keeps pace with the competition.

Asked about the speculation over Max’s future by Formule1.nl, Jos replied: “A lot also depends on what happens here at Red Bull.

“Look, if they get it right again next year and we are competing at the front, Max will just stay.”

How Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract compares

However, something which may be of concern in the Verstappen camp for the new era is Horner’s admission that, while he has full faith, the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford project will “take time” to match the Mercedes and Ferrari programmes.

Red Bull is taking arguably its greatest leap of faith yet in Formula 1 by signing up as not only a chassis manufacturer, but also an engine manufacturer for the new 2026 rules, partnering with Ford, who they purchased the Jaguar team from to join the grid from 2005.

However, while Jos admitted “I don’t really hear much about it anymore” in terms of how the first Red Bull engine is coming along, he pointed out that “nobody knows how good the engine and car will really be in 2026. You only find out when it’s actually on the track.”

Adding further intrigue to the situation is that McLaren – a Mercedes engine customer – won the 2024 Constructors’ title, leading Jos to point out that every decision is a gamble when plotting out which team/engine will be the best in a new F1 era.

Asked if it is best to be with a works team when the rules are revised, Jos replied: “Well, everyone makes their own car. Now look at McLaren and Mercedes. Are you better off with a Mercedes engine then? Well, not at the moment.

“But of course, that’s also exactly the competition you’re in. That’s also the beauty of the sport, that you can also just make the wrong decisions. And that has never been different in Formula 1.”

