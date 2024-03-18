As the Australian Grand Prix edges ever closer, Monday’s F1 news roundup features Jos Verstappen’s latest prediction about the Red Bull saga and a new Abu Dhabi 2021 theory involving Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa.

Hold on tight, it’s time to rattle through the headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Jos Verstappen prediction, Lewis Hamilton theory and more

Jos Verstappen explains Red Bukl saga impact on Max

Jos Verstappen admits his son Max “doesn’t like” questioning over the Red Bull saga, but fears “it will take some time” for the situation to calm down.

Red Bull may be dominant on track but behind the scenes a storm has been brewing following the dismissed investigation into the conduct of Christian Horner, whom Verstappen Sr recently accused of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

Ahead of the third race of the season in Australia this weekend, Verstappen has shed light on how Red Bull’s reigning three-time World Champion is dealing with the inter-team drama.

Lewis Hamilton to swap 2008 title for Abu Dhabi 2021?

F1 commentator Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton would happily concede his 2008 title to Felipe Massa in order to change the outcome of his Abu Dhabi 2021 defeat to Max Verstappen.

It emerged last week that Massa has commenced legal proceedings against Formula 1, its governing body the FIA and former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone over the outcome of the 2008 World Championship.

It has led to suggestions that more drivers could come forward to contest other infamous moments in F1 history including Abu Dhabi 2021, where Hamilton was dethroned by Verstappen in highly controversial circumstances.

Windsor believes that, privately, Hamilton would willingly give his 2008 title to Massa in order to get justice for Abu Dhabi 2021.

Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘pull his finger out’ as Ferrari move questioned

Alan Jones, the 1980 World Champion, believes Lewis Hamilton must “start to pull his finger out” after a poor start to the new season, while casting serious doubt over the value of his 2025 move for Ferrari.

After announcing his move to Ferrari last month, Hamilton has had a muted start to 2024, failing to finish higher than seventh in the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton’s results have led some to suggest he is already thinking about life at Ferrari.

But Jones, Australia’s only World Champion, has questioned whether Hamilton – with all the “fashion shows” he goes to and the way “he sprouts around the place ” – is what Ferrari really need.

A must read.

Daniel Ricciardo responds to Alan Jones criticism

The ever-outspoken Jones has also been discussing Daniel Ricciardo’s challenging start to the season, claiming even the RB driver would agree that he needs to improve fast.

Jones went on to claim that Ricciardo “is treading water” and raised the possibility that, at 34, his “best days” are over.

Ricciardo gave his response to Jones’s criticisn after landing in his hometown of Perth ahead of his home race this weekend.

Liam Lawson ‘absolutely’ ready to replace Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson has declared he is ready to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s junior team, claiming the Australian is now “expected to step it up” after a poor start to the F1 2024 season.

Despite impressing in a five-race cameo when Ricciardo was ruled out through injury in mid-2023, Lawson was denied a full-time seat as RB decided to retain their lineup of Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Drive to Survive revealed Lawson was more annoyed about that decision than he let on at the time, with the Kiwi asked if he feels ready to step up and replace Ricciardo this year if his form does not improve.

Lawson’s one-word answer?

“Absolutely.”

