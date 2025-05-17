Jos Verstappen says it is “absolutely important” that Red Bull’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix upgrades prove effective for Max Verstappen to retain the World Championship in F1 2025.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Red Bull have introduced a sizeable upgrade package to the RB21 car at Imola this weekend as the team look to kickstart their season.

All or nothing: Jos Verstappen pins hopes on Red Bull RB21 upgrades

The updates are considered crucial to Verstappen’s hopes of retaining his title this year, with the reigning four-time World Champion currently trailing leader Oscar Piastri by 32 points after the first six races of the new season.

Verstappen has been restricted to just a single victory so far this season, at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Piastri searching for a fourth straight win after triumphing in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami over recent weeks.

Mr Verstappen says a title challenge for his son “won’t work at all this year” if Red Bull’s upgrades do not herald a breakthrough with the RB21.

He told RaceXpress: “They’ll come up with updates anyway, because of course that’s what they called out adamantly at the beginning of the season.

“In Imola it’s going to happen, so I’m curious. It is absolutely important that it goes in the right direction.

“Otherwise, the gap will just get too big.

“The next three races, the points difference really has to start narrowing, otherwise it won’t work at all this year.”

With Mr Verstappen not present at Imola this weekend, the 53-year-old is expecting to hear from his son how Red Bull’s upgrades are working out.

And he has pinpointed race pace as a key area of improvement with the RB21, admitting that is where Red Bull “lose the most” time compared to McLaren.

He added: “Surely I’ll hear from Max how the feeling is and what the standings are.

“That’s important, plus however the race goes. That’s where we lose the most anyway.”

Wild rumours ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix claimed that Christian Horner, who had a high-profile feud with Mr Verstappen last year, could be at risk of being sacked if Red Bull’s latest upgrades fail to deliver.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that such claims are wide of the mark, with Red Bull’s current dip in competitiveness of no concern to the shareholders given the success Horner has brought to the team over the years.

Horner is celebrating his 400th race in charge of Red Bull at Imola, having been appointed ahead of the team’s debut season in 2005.

The 51-year-old’s two-decade stint at Red Bull makes him the longest-serving active team principal in F1 by some distance, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff – appointed in January 2013 – second on the list.

