Jos Verstappen has said he does not “at all” regret his public criticism of Red Bull and Christian Horner this season.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH ahead of the start of the season, after accusations surrounding his conduct as team principal, but Verstappen Sr has remained outspoken in his criticism of the team boss.

The former Formula 1 driver claimed in an interview with Mail Sport back in March that “the team is in danger of being torn apart” if Horner stayed in post, and would “explode” from its current state.

He added in August that he was “completely finished” with Horner, while son Max was on his way to clinching a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Max said earlier this year that the public comments between his father and team principal were “not nice”, adding: “Not for myself, not for my dad, not for Christian or for the team. Because, you don’t want these things to happen.”

Red Bull managed to see off the challenge of McLaren and Ferrari for Verstappen Jr to take another championship in 2024, and Verstappen Sr believes there is a better feeling around the Red Bull camp once again, “growing a bit more together” moving forwards.

But regarding his previous public critique, he is unmoved.

“No, not at all,” Verstappen told Dutch publication De Telegraaf when asked if he regretted any of his criticism of Horner and the team this season.

“What the team boss does or does not do, that does influence everything that is going on around the team, and therefore around Max. Of course I get involved in that.

“I see it all happening and I do think I am in a position to say something about it. If I am put on the spot, I will give my opinion.

“I will never harm Max. I look at the overall picture. At the end of the day, I stand by everything I said.”

Following a season that has included several high-profile departures at Red Bull, including design guru Adrian Newey heading to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley off to take the reins as team principal at Sauber/Audi, Verstappen believes there is more stability at the top of the team at this stage.

“I do have that feeling,” he said when that subject was put to him.

“Top advisor Helmut Marko also seems to have more say again, which I think is a good thing. The team is now growing a bit more together again.”

